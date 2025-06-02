House Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1635

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - An Act making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.