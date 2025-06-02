Submit Release
House Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1634

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - An Act making appropriations from the Public School Employees' Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

