House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 1645

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1421 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act providing for funding for certain State-related universities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026, for costs basis, for frequency of payments and for recordkeeping requirements; imposing a duty on the Auditor General; providing for financial statements, for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund and for restrictions; and making appropriations. Actions 1645 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2025 First consideration, June 2, 2025 Laid on the table, June 2, 2025 Removed from table, June 2, 2025 Generated 06/02/2025 07:42 PM



