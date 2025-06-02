House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 1645
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1421
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act providing for funding for certain State-related universities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026, for costs basis, for frequency of payments and for recordkeeping requirements; imposing a duty on the Auditor General; providing for financial statements, for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund and for restrictions; and making appropriations.
Actions
|1645
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|First consideration, June 2, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
|Removed from table, June 2, 2025
