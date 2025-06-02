House Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1631
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1333
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act making appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards assigned thereto.
Actions
|1631
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
|Removed from table, June 2, 2025
Generated 06/02/2025 07:42 PM
