House Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1631

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1333 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act making appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards assigned thereto. Actions 1631 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 6, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Laid on the table, May 7, 2025 Removed from table, June 2, 2025 Generated 06/02/2025 07:42 PM

