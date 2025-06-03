Evenigo Launches to Simplify the Event Discovery & Tracking Process, Ensuring Users Never Miss Out On Activities

Christina Ness, Founder of Evenigo

Seamlessly sync event calendars and purchase tickets

The Evenigo mission is simple: make sure you’re always in the loop and never miss out on the things that excite you.” — Christina Ness, Founder of Evenigo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Evenigo , a new social sharing and discovery platform designed to eliminate the hassle of manually scheduling events, by automatically syncing your favorite concerts and sports games directly to your calendar announced their launch.Evenigo takes the stress out of tracking your favorite events and activities. Founded by Christina Ness, Evenigo was born from a simple frustration—missing out on ticket presales and exclusive retail offers because of manual entry errors and a lack of streamlined access to timely information.“One of the biggest barriers to entry when it comes to securing tickets for sought after concerts, sporting events and brand events, is keeping track of the presale and drop dates. During Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, so many of my friends, family and colleagues were unable to secure tickets due to missed deadlines or similar situations. My colleague and I knew there had to be a more seamless way to integrate personal interests with day to day calendars so I started to design that platform,” said Christina Ness, Founder of Evenigo.HOW IT WORKSStep 1 - Sign UpIt’s easy, sign up and create a free account. Then follow the concerts, sporting events, TV shows, and brand calendars that you are most interested in. You can add all events from that venue, musician, team or network to your calendar or select specific events.Step 2 - Calendar IntegrationEvenigo integrates seamlessly with your calendar, the one thing adults check on average 10 times or more a day. Whether you're an avid concertgoer, sports fan, or brand enthusiast, Evenigo takes the guesswork out of keeping track of events that matter to you. With real-time event syncing, you no longer need to worry about manually entering dates, setting reminders, or scrolling through endless social media feeds to find out what’s coming up next.Step 3- Purchase TicketsBy tapping into Ticketmaster’s API, Evenigo pulls in events from your favorite artists, sports teams, and venues directly into your personal calendar. Whether you choose to follow a specific calendar or just want to discover something new, your events are always right where you need them—no more searching or forgetting.You can also browse and select single events to add to your calendar on Evenigo’s discover feed.Step 4 - PersonalizationEvenigo’s Discover Feed offers a dynamic space where users can explore upcoming events, purchase tickets directly, and find new activities that they might have missed otherwise. Whether you want to follow a calendar for every event from your favorite band or just want to browse what’s happening near you, Evenigo offers an intuitive, hassle-free experience.In addition, you can view which events fellow users are following and attending, making it easier to coordinate with friends and family.The Evenigo mission is simple: make sure you’re always in the loop and never miss out on the things that excite you. Finding and managing events is effortless—so users can enjoy the moments that matter most. To learn more, visit www.evenigo.com Evenigo is supported by Advisors: Jurgen Grebner , Former EVP International at Interscope and Founder of Kultureworks; Marty Pompadur , Former Chairman of NewsCorp Europe; and Peter Chen, Serial entrepreneur and tech expert. To learn more, visit www.evenigo.com ABOUT EVENIGOEvenigo is a new social sharing and discovery platform designed to eliminate the hassle of manually scheduling events, by automatically syncing your favorite concerts, sports games, and deals directly to your calendar. Spend less time searching for activities and moretime connecting with your friends.

