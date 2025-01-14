Wingamm Unveils the US Oasi 540.1 at the Florida RV SuperShow, Officially Launching Europe’s Leading Compact Luxury Motorhomes in the United States

Wingamm Oasi 540.1, Photo Credit Benny Kirk, Autoevolution

The Oasi 540.1 “SUV Killer” is the first crossover luxury motorhome bridging the gap between large family SUV’s & standard motorhomes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingamm , the leading provider of luxury compact motorhomes in Europe today launched its US Oasi 540.1 model in the Unites States at the Florida RV Supershow. Europe’s most sought after and innovative compact motorhomes are now available in the US market for the first time in the brand’s forty-eight year history.“The Oasi 540.1 model meets the demand of US buyers for more compact and luxurious motorhomes. We see this model as the crossover vehicle for consumers who may have had to traditionally rely on SUVs to accommodate their needs, but have always been curious about the RV lifestyle. Finally, they can have the best of both worlds with a luxurious, stylish vehicle that fits in traditional parking spaces or driveways while accommodating busy, mobile schedules and travel,” said Tony Diamond, Co-founder of Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America.)The Wingamm Oasi 540.1 is the first Micro Class RV - vehicles less than 18 feet long that can sleep four people and with a full indoor bathroom, kitchen and large dining room - available for sale in the United States. Wingamm's expansion to the US is being handled through an exclusive distribution deal with Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America.)What sets Wingamm and the Oasi 540.1 apart from all other manufacturers globally is its custom fiberglass monocoque shell. The monocoque shell not only gives the Oasi 540.1 its distinct sleek and handsome charm, but it allows for innovation in nearly every aspect of the design and functionality, most notably the compact size. Other standouts of the Wingamm Oasi 540.1 are its bedroom, bathroom, sewage system, climate control, high-end interiors and tech forward approach.“Imagine being able to seamlessly spend your Saturday at your kids’ soccer and baseball games, then shower and head straight to grandma’s house for dinner, without having to stop at home or find a restroom. The same goes for a couple taking a trip then heading straight to the office on Monday and being able to park in the office parking lot. We see the Wingamm Oasi 540.1 as the premiere compact luxury motorhome for so many demographics looking to go glamping on the weekends and using it in lieu of their large SUV during the week,” said Tony, Diamond, Wingamm USA.Key Features of the Oasi 540.1 include:SIZEThe Wingamm Oasi 540.1 is only 17 '10” long. For context, a standard parking space in the US is 19' long and most Ford F-150 pick-up trucks are longer. Wingamm Group CEO Lorena Turri and Diamond believe that all arrows - the Vanlife phenomenon, remote work, the trend toward mobility and experiential living and the high cost of apartments in major cities - point toward living and working from an Oasi 540.1 as an enticing value proposition. And because of its compact size, you can experience vanlife in major cities as well as in nature.BEDAll US Class B motorhomes built inside existing Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits and Dodge Promaster cargo vans either have a tent pop-top bed or a bed that uses up a large portion of the valuable living space. The Wingamm Oasi 540.1 does neither. Wingamm's custom fiberglass monocoque shell allowed their designers and engineers to reimagine the concept of a bed in an RV. By recessing the bed into the ceiling when it is not being used and then elegantly protracting it down when needed, Wingamm created more useable floorplan space for a larger and more functional kitchen, bathroom and dining/living room.BATHROOMThe bathroom leaves nothing to be desired. It is like one found in a hotel - albeit a tad smaller. There is a standing shower, sink and vanity with countertop space, toilet and medicine cabinet with mirror. To have a full bathroom in a motorhome this small is unheard of anywhere in the world.SEWAGE SYSTEMWingamm's innovative cassette sewage system is a game-changer. Sewage disposal is a major pain point in the RV industry. Wingamm's sewage cassette system plugs into the exterior side of the van and when engaged has a catalyst inside that rapidly breaks down the matter into an easily disposable liquid. When full, the cassette can be removed from the side of the van and wheeled like a carry-on suitcase into any bathroom in America where it can be simply emptied into a toilet and flushed.CLIMATE CONTROL AND ACOUSTICSThe Oasi 540.1 has radiant floor heating like you would find in the bathroom of a luxury hotel or state-of-the-art home. In both winter and summer, the monocoque shell provides superior insulation because, unlike metal used in all other Class B motorhomes, fiberglass is not a thermal conductor; there is no temperature dispersion from the inside to the outside. The result is unmatched thermal comfort and huge savings in terms of energy consumption. The monocoque cabin, in combination with a proprietary structural sealant, also eliminates the vibrations and frictional noises that plague the drivers of most motorhomes.STYLISH INTERIORSWingamm partnered with high-fashion textile manufacturer, Rubelli, to offer three interior upgrades: the Dolomiti, Costiera and Metropoli. Never in the history of the RV industry has a manufacturer partnered with a textile maker of this level to create fashionable, luxury interiors for the RV industry.The US market for compact motorhomes is ripe for disruption, and Wingamm USA has arrived to fill that demand. To learn more visit, https://www.wingamm.com/us/ ABOUT WINGAMMWingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and their tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982 they were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri based in Italy, and available globally. Visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ to learn more.ABOUT WINGAMM USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan.W Motorhome Sales North America has the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of RVs. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ for more information.

