Murder resentencing opinion filing Monday

The opinion is expected to address whether there was sufficient evidence to support the trial court’s finding that defendant acted with reckless indifference to human life and therefore was ineligible for resentencing under Penal Code section 1172.6. The court granted review in September 2023. More about the case here.

