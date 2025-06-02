New Children’s Book Teaches Young Readers That Even When Castles Fall, They Can Rise Again

Author Zandreya Zanyelle Fleming If Our Castle Falls

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debut children’s author Zandreya Fleming invites families on a heartwarming journey of love, resilience, and sibling teamwork with her beautifully illustrated picture book If Our Castle Falls. Designed for readers ages 3 to 10 years of age. This inspiring story delivers timeless life lessons through the playful and powerful bond between two siblings.In If Our Castle Falls, readers meet Trinity and TJ, two siblings on a mission to build the tallest, strongest block castle ever. When their masterpiece tumbles down, they face a big choice: give up or try again. Through Trinity’s gentle guidance and their shared determination, the duo learns that setbacks aren’t the end; they’re just a new beginning.Rooted in faith, family, and perseverance, the story includes a special bedtime tradition passed down from the children’s great-great-grandmother, adding depth and generational wisdom to the tale. The book offers a beautiful mix of fun and emotional growth, teaching lessons on patience, problem-solving, and emotional resilience.“This book was inspired by the love and lessons I share with my own children,” says author Zandreya Fleming, a devoted wife, proud mother, and 19-year U.S. Army veteran. “I want children everywhere to know that it’s okay to fall, as long as you get back up again.” "If Our Castle Falls" is now available for purchase via Amazon. About the Author - Zandreya Fleming:Zandreya is a Summa Cum Laude graduate in Health Sciences, an Active Duty Army Sergeant First Class, and a community leader recognized with the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Medal by President Joe Biden. She lives in Huntsville, Alabama, with her family, where she continues to serve both her country and community while pursuing a career in nursing and healthcare leadership.If Our Castle Falls is a must-read for families, educators, and caregivers who want to help children build confidence, strengthen family bonds, and learn the power of trying again.

