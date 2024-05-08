2Morrow Recognized Among World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek
2Morrow is a proud recipient of Newsweek's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Digital Health Companies for 2024
2Morrow is an industry leader in providing evidence-based, digital health solutions focused on behavioral interventions for chronic conditions.
We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek. This distinction reflects 2Morrow’s commitment to innovation specifically tailored to meet today's real-world healthcare challenges.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Morrow, a leader in digital health solutions focused on behavior change, proudly announces its inclusion in Newsweek's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Digital Health Companies for 2024. This recognition reflects 2Morrow's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital health industry.
— Jo Masterson, 2Morrow CEO
Founded in 2011, 2Morrow has consistently pioneered the development of evidence-based, accessible digital health applications aimed at supporting healthier living. Through the integration of behavioral science and cutting-edge technology, 2Morrow offers a unique holistic approach to quitting tobacco, stress management, wellness, and living with chronic pain. 2Morrow’s programs are distributed via employers, states, and health plans.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek in their ranking of the world's top digital health companies," said Jo Masterson, CEO of 2Morrow. “This distinction reflects 2Morrow’s commitment to innovation specifically tailored to meet today's real-world healthcare challenges."
Newsweek's ranking of the World's Best Digital Health Companies evaluated over 3,000 companies and is based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, and the impact of solutions provided by the companies. 2Morrow's inclusion in this list not only highlights its role as a key player in the industry but also reinforces its position as a thought leader in the digital health space.
2Morrow remains committed to enhancing its offerings and expanding its reach to empower more individuals around the world to take control of their health with effective and engaging digital tools.
For more information about 2Morrow and its products, please visit www.2morrowinc.com.
About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to utilizing innovative technology and cutting-edge research to drive impactful change and enhance well-being. For more information, please visit www.2morrowinc.com.
Deanna Waters
2Morrow
+1 833-344-8425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Other