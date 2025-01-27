Atlas Power Technologies Achieves UL 810A for the First North American Supercapacitors Made with Dry-Electrode

Atlas Power's supercapacitors with proprietary dry-electrode have earned UL 810A certification from the CSA Group, marking a major milestone in innovation.

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Power Technologies is proud to announce that our innovative supercapacitors made with Atlas’ proprietary dry-electrode technology have been awarded UL 810A certiﬁcation by the CSA Group.“This marks a signiﬁcant milestone for Atlas and demonstrates the maturity of our dry-electrode production. We are proud to be the ﬁrst domestically produced supercapacitor made entirely from dry-electrodes in North America” said Mitchell Miller CEO of Atlas Power Technologies.Atlas’ certiﬁed APT1-3800 supercapacitors, have an operating voltage of 2.7V, and boast an industry-leading 3,800 Farads (F), with an impressive energy density of 3.85 Wh the highest energy density for a 2.7-volt cell in the world. This achievement underscores Atlas Power Technologies’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance energy storage solutions for diverse applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial power management, data center backup, grid stabilization, regenerative braking systems, and fast-charging infrastructure.“Achieving UL 810A certiﬁcation is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and quality, our dry-electrode technology sets a new standard in energy density, environmental responsibility, and safety, providing customers with energy-dense and more efficient supercapacitors," said Ali Khosrozadeh, Chief Scientific Officer.At the core of Atlas’ breakthrough technology is its proprietary dry-electrode manufacturing process which is completely NMP-free (N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone), eliminating the use of toxic solvents typically required in traditional supercapacitor and battery production. Atlas’ proprietary process significantly reduces environmental impact while enhancing scalability and production efficiency.The UL 810A certification confirms compliance with exceptionally high safety and performance requirements and rigorous testing, ensuring that our supercapacitors meet the needs of even the most demanding applications.About Atlas Power Technologies:Atlas Power Technologies is a Canadian-based leader in advanced energy storage solutions, specializing in supercapacitors, and is a world leader in dry-electrode technology. Our mission is to revolutionize energy storage with sustainable, high-performance products that enable a cleaner and more efficient future.For media Inquiries:

