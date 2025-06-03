2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Tickets Sold Out

Gilroy Garlic Festival - Pyro Chef

Garlic lovers snap up limited number of tickets in just 6 hours

We’re happy that so many people are excited to come back to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an event that’s been a vital part of our community since 1979.” — Paul Nadeau, 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association President

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced that tickets for the 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival have sold out for all three days (July 25, 26 and 27). This year’s event, which will be held at the South County Grove at Gilroy Gardens, is limited to only 3,000 guests per day. Online tickets went on sale at noon on May 31 and were completely sold out within 6 hours.2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association President Paul Nadeau said, "We’re happy that so many people are excited to come back to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an event that’s been a vital part of our community since 1979. The change in venue means a limited number of tickets, but we are working to make sure that this year is a successful hometown celebration—and ensure that we can continue to grow for years to come."Since it was founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has raised millions of dollars to benefit local schools and non-profit organizations in the local community. As always, the 2025 event will be hosted by volunteers who are working to support their favorite charities.Highlights of the 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will include delicious garlicky food in Gourmet Alley as well as other food and drink vendors, plus live entertainment, cooking competitions, garlic topping and braiding contests, a beer garden, wine tent, arts and crafts vendors, and the Festival’s famous (and free) garlic ice cream.###The 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will be held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2025, at South County Grove at Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy, California. This three-day celebration features gourmet garlicky food, live entertainment, cooking competitions, and fun for the whole family. All proceeds benefit local schools, service groups, and non-profit organizations. For more information, go to gilroygarlicfestival.com

