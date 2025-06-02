EnergyAid Acquires Suntuity Renewables' Intellectual Property

EnergyAid

Leading Solar Repair Provider Expands Support and Monitoring Services

EnergyAid is here to support customers who’ve been stranded by their installers and are searching for reliable help,” — Nick Sherman, CEO of EnergyAid

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergyAid , a leading solar service provider, has announced the acquisition of Suntuity Renewables’ intellectual property. This strategic move follows EnergyAid’s recent acquisitions of Titan Solar Power, Sunworks, and Solcius—solidifying the company’s continued growth and nationwide expansion of its monitoring and support services.Following Suntuity’s closure, EnergyAid will now provide uninterrupted critical support for more than 11,000 former Suntuity customers across 20+ states. Through remote diagnostics, early issue detection, and efficient repair services, EnergyAid is committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring reliable solar energy production for homeowners left without support.“When solar installation companies shut down, homeowners are often left scrambling—without anyone to service their systems, manage warranties, monitor performance, or handle repairs,” said Nick Sherman, CEO of EnergyAid. “That’s where we come in. EnergyAid is here to support customers who’ve been stranded by their installers and are searching for reliable help. By integrating Suntuity’s monitoring network into our platform, we’re reestablishing the trusted repair and maintenance support these homeowners need.”EnergyAid has earned national recognition as a leading solar service provider in California and Arizona, specializing in assisting homeowners affected by solar company closures. Its team of expert technicians is dedicated to ensuring the continued functionality and efficiency of solar systems, regardless of the original installer.As part of its ongoing expansion, EnergyAid is launching a new membership program this month, offering exclusive benefits such as proactive system monitoring, remote troubleshooting, priority service scheduling, discounted repair rates, and insights into the latest industry advancements. For more information about EnergyAid’s monitoring membership and repair services, visit EnergyAid.net or call 877-787-0607.About EnergyAid:EnergyAid is the leading solar service provider in California, Arizona, and soon Nevada, focused on helping homeowners maintain and repair their solar energy systems—regardless of the original installer. Founded by solar industry veterans, EnergyAid provides expert diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance, ensuring the long-term efficiency of solar and battery systems. With a mission to support homeowners impacted by solar company closures, EnergyAid is dedicated to keeping solar energy systems running smoothly through unmatched service and technical expertise.More info:facebook.com/energyaid.Expert.repairslinkedin.com/company/energyaid-incinstagram.com/energyaidsolarservice

