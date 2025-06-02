Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Crown Agents Bank Limited
June 02, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Crown Agents Bank Limited
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by Crown Agents Bank Limited, of London, England, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Note: On June 2, 2025, the press release was updated to change "representative offices" to "a representative office."
