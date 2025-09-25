Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Dacotah Bank

September 25, 2025

For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Nicholas Leroy Klug
Former employee of Dacotah Bank, Aberdeen, South Dakota
Embezzlement of bank funds

