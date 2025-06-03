LightWork Therapy and Recovery Opens Second Location

Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce welcomes Jackie Lightner, CEO and Founder of LightWork, to Braintree The LightWork Therapy and Recovery team

Women-only center for mental health and substance use treatment opens in Braintree

The well-being of our communities, families and economies depends on healthy women. We are proud to open this second location to support more women on their wellness journey.” — Jackie Lightner, CEO and Founder of LightWork Therapy and Recovery

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightWork Therapy and Recovery (LightWork) has officially opened the doors of its second location at 10 Forbes Road in Braintree, MA. This new site will help meet the growing demand for women’s mental health and recovery services in Massachusetts. The LightWork team delivers proven mental health and wellness treatments to women, by women.Jackie Lightner, LICSW, MSW, CEO and Founder of LightWork Therapy and Recovery, has been in private practice since 2021, offering tailored mental health counseling and treatment plans to women. In October 2023 Lightner opened LightWork’s first location in Woburn, MA providing care to women through individual, group and holistic therapy. The Woburn location will continue to operate.Lightner said, “The well-being of our communities, families and economies depends on healthy women. We are proud to open this second location to support more women on their wellness journey.”Lightner brings her own healing journey and experience with mental health care to the work being done at LightWork. Open and honest dialogue is the cornerstone of LightWork care, while techniques utilizing mindful and collaborative therapies such as group meditation, daily journaling, yoga and breath work complement a care program.Lightner added, “We are very grateful for the warm welcome to Braintree. We feel at right at home and able to create a safe and comfortable environment for our clients; which is key to the recovery process. Our all-female team is ready to welcome clients and break down barriers to mental wellness.”The Open House was attended by Braintree Mayor, Erin Joyce, representatives from the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Braintree business community, as well as health care industry colleagues, friends and family.Lightner noted that she and her team not only want to foster wellness inside this new space but are looking at ways to provide wellness opportunities in community settings through speaking engagements, local events and educational activities.LightWork received state and local licensing approvals earlier this month and began welcoming clients on May 19. Services are provided by appointment only.More information about: Lightwork Therapy and Recovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.