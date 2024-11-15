LightWork Therapy and Recovery Announces Expansion

Women-only behavioral health center celebrates one-year anniversary

Our vision, coupled with our experience, imagined that one facility would not be enough. Women are increasingly open to the benefits of mental healthcare. We are proud to offer them a space to heal.” — Jackie Lightner, LICSW, MSW, founder of LightWork Therapy and Recovery

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, LightWork Therapy and Recovery (LightWork), a mental health treatment, wellness, and recovery center exclusively for women celebrated its one-year anniversary with an announcement; LightWork is expanding. In addition to the Cummings’ flagship property at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn, MA, LightWork will soon offer services south of Boston, as they make plans to open a satellite office in Braintree, MA.Jackie Lightner, LICSW, MSW, founder of LightWork Therapy and Recovery, has been counseling clients for more than a decade in a variety of settings. In 2021 she went into private practice as the need for personalized women-only mental health counseling and treatment increased during and post-pandemic. In October 2023, Jackie and partners opened LightWork in Woburn and in less than a year, are moving forward with expansion plans.Lightner said, “Our vision, coupled with our understanding of the market, imagined that one facility would not be enough. Women carry the weight of the world. More than ever they are open to mental healthcare to help them find balance. This is a good thing. I am very proud of the work our extraordinary staff has done to create a place of routine healing and connection.”Similar to the Woburn center, Jackie imagines the Braintree location to go beyond traditional therapy sessions to include offerings such as, light and sound therapy, meditation, journaling, yoga and breathwork techniques. Conversation remains the cornerstone of care, but the team does not subscribe to a one size fits all model and explores mindful and collaborative therapies in both group and individual settings. LightWork also launched a dual-diagnosis track earlier this month in order to help meet a demand for women seeking treatment related to substance use disorder (SUD), which they see as key to a complete treatment plan.Lightner added, “Opening our dual-diagnosis track is a game-changer. It is very common for women dealing with mental health challenges to also use substances in an unhealthy way. We now have the ability to treat the whole person with convenience and continuity for better long-term outcomes.”The one-year celebration was attended by members of the local business community, healthcare industry colleagues, community leaders and clients. The LightWork team noted that as a business they value community and connection citing their participation and support for events and organizations such as, Namasty Sober, the New England College Health Association and the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s THRIVE network. Additionally, Lightner shares her expertise on women’s behavioral health and wellness, and business leadership as a keynote speaker, podcast guest and conference panelist.LightWork continues to take clients in Woburn and expects to open in Braintree in the first quarter of 2025. Telehealth appointments are also available. All services are provided by appointment only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.