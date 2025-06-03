Ubigi, the Exclusive Officially Licensed eSIM Provider for EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, Pioneers the Future of Smart Tourism

PARIS, FRANCE, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ubigi, the travel eSIM brand of Transatel (an NTT company), proudly announces its designation as the exclusive Officially Licensed eSIM Provider for EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. As one of the decade’s largest global gatherings gets underway—with over 28 million visitors expected—Ubigi is bringing the future of travel to life through seamless, sustainable, and instant connectivity across Japan.In alignment with the Expo’s central theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," Ubigi is helping shape a more human-centered, tech-enabled travel experience. This collaboration makes Ubigi a key enabler of smart tourism, offering international visitors the tools they need to navigate Japan effortlessly and stay digitally connected throughout their journey.“Being selected as the official provider for EXPO 2025 is a major recognition of our ability to support global events with cutting-edge connectivity solutions. With Ubigi, we are making Japan more connected, more accessible, and more sustainable for international travellers.”Jacques Bonifay, President of TransatelTo support this world-class event, Ubigi has created dedicated eSIM data plans tailored specifically for Expo visitors. These plans deliver high-speed, reliable mobile internet at competitive prices—ensuring guests can experience the Expo and their stay in Japan in optimal conditions: stress-free, always connected, and fully immersed in all the country has to offer.With Ubigi’s eSIM technology, travelers enjoy:• Instant setup via QR code — no physical SIM card, no airport queues• No paperwork or ID checks — just buy and go• 4G/5G speeds across Japan, powered by top-tier networksFor Expo visitors, this means:• Effortless access to digital pavilions and smart exhibits• Smooth use of real-time translation and AI-powered tools• Easy event navigation with connected maps and apps• Instant sharing on social media, video calls, and messages• Secure mobile payments and bookings on the goUbigi also contributes to the Expo’s sustainability goals by eliminating plastic SIM cards and reducing shipping and logistics-related emissions. As part of the NTT Group, a major technology partner of EXPO 2025, Ubigi reinforces Japan’s vision for a hyperconnected society where digital infrastructure enhances everyday life.By delivering borderless connectivity and enabling smart mobility at EXPO 2025, Ubigi reaffirms its mission to empower seamless global travel. Whether attending the Expo, exploring Japan’s culture, or staying in touch with loved ones, Ubigi makes every step simpler, smarter, and more connected.Launched by Transatel (an NTT company) in 2017, Ubigi offers global 4G/5G data connectivity with prepaid mobile internet packages tailored for travelers, enterprises mobile workforces, and connected vehicle owners, all at near-local rates in over 200 destinations. Already trusted by millions of B2C and B2B customers, Ubigi is built on Transatel’s robust telecom infrastructure including distributed Network Edges across several continents and its 300+ mobile operator partnerships worldwide. Ubigi is compatible with all SIM and eSIM-enabled devices - from smartphones to laptops, SD-WAN routers, and even connected vehicles (BMW, Stellantis, Toyota, and Jaguar Land Rover).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.