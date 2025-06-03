TECHMENTOR RETURNS TO MICROSOFT HEADQUARTERS AUGUST 11-15 FOR FIVE DAYS OF DEEP-DIVE IT TRAINING

TechMentor, the premier training conference for IT pros, is making its highly anticipated return to Microsoft HQ in Redmond, WA, from August 11-15, 2025.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechMentor , the premier training conference for IT professionals, is making its highly anticipated return to Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, WA, from August 11-15, 2025. For five intensive days, IT pros from around the world will gather to participate in expert-led, hands-on training designed to deepen their knowledge and sharpen their skills in deploying, managing, and securing Microsoft technologies.Set against the backdrop of Microsoft’s global innovation hub, TechMentor @ Microsoft HQ delivers an unparalleled learning environment. This year’s conference will present more than 60 sessions and workshops that dive deep into the technologies shaping the modern IT landscape, including Windows Autopilot, Entra ID, PowerShell, Copilot, Microsoft 365, Azure SQL, DNS, Endpoint Management, and cybersecurity.Among the standout sessions are explorations into threat landscapes and real-world defenses, such as “Weaponized AI: Making Low Severity Exploits Critical,” as well as forward-thinking technical insights in “From Boot to Cloud: Fire Up Your Workspace with Windows 365 Boot.” Attendees will also benefit from tactical sessions like “Hacking Windows Autopilot” and cutting-edge explorations like “Never Break the Chain: How Attack Chaining Builds 0-Days.” Throughout the week, participants will engage in practical labs and intensive workshops, including deep dives into secure Azure networks, cloud-native endpoint management, and the highly demanded Entra Identity PowerCamp.“For over two decades, TechMentor has been a trusted resource for IT professionals looking to elevate their skills, and we are excited to bring our world-class training back to Microsoft HQ,” said Brent Sutton, Vice President of Live! 360 Events. “With technology evolving faster than ever, our goal is to provide attendees with the latest insights, troubleshooting techniques, and optimization strategies to stay ahead in the field.”This year’s event will draw IT managers, systems administrators, security engineers, and other professionals seeking to deepen their technical expertise and connect with peers in a dynamic, collaborative setting. Whether focused on enhancing IT performance, protecting digital environments, or mastering the latest tools in Microsoft’s ecosystem, TechMentor @ Microsoft HQ offers the insight, instruction, and inspiration needed to lead with confidence in today’s IT environments.Join us in Redmond this August to gain invaluable knowledge from top industry experts, explore innovative IT solutions, and experience the power of in-person professional development at the very center of Microsoft’s campus.For more information about TechMentor IT Pro Conference @ Microsoft HQ, visit techmentorevents.com/microsofthq.For sponsorship inquiries, contact Brent Sutton at (415) 518-1962 or bsutton@1105media.com.###About Live! 360 EventsLive! 360Conferences and Seminars are for IT Implementors, IT Decision Makers, IT Security Teams, Enterprise Developers, and Data Professionals looking to explore both current and leading-edge technologies, and to broaden their horizons on what lies ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Find out more at https://techmentorevents.com and https://live360events.com About 1105 Media , Inc.1105 Media, Inc., is a leading business-to-business (B2B) services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their business. Businesses rely on 1105 Media's unique knowledge, content and expertise to identify and deliver qualified buyers for their products in a wide array of industries from the AI, enterprise computing, data and analytics, security, education and infrastructure markets, among others. A leader in AI technology, content and training, 1105 Media also offers content creation, digital and live events, and a wide array of marketing services. Find out more at https://1105media.com

