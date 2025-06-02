Attempted Homicide of California State Prison, Los Angeles County Officers Under Investigation

LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating an attack on two peace officers at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) as an attempted homicide.

On June 1, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., incarcerated person Michael P. O’Neill allegedly attacked two officers while they were monitoring the morning meal release.

O’Neill began stabbing one officer with an improvised weapon. Another officer immediately responded, and O’Neill began attacking that officer as well.

Staff quickly quelled the attack without further incident. No other staff members were injured.

Medical personnel were summoned and 911 was activated. The officers were transported to an outside medical facility where they were treated and discharged.

An improvised weapon was found at the scene.

O’Neill was transported to a different institution where he will be placed in restricted housing. CDCR officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support services are being offered to employees.

O’Neill, 42, was most recently received from Sacramento County on June 28, 2017, to serve five years, four months for first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, second-strike offenses, and second-degree burglary. He was also sentenced by Tuolumne County on Aug. 5, 2020, to 12 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury on a person 70 years or older, and use of a firearm.

LAC opened in 1993 and houses approximately 2,700 minimum-, medium-, maximum- and high-security custody inmates. LAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,700 people.

Michael P. O’Neill