California State Prison, Sacramento Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

SACRAMENTO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the July 18, 2025, death of an incarcerated person at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) as a homicide following the Sacramento County Coroner’s determination of cause of death.

On July 18, 2025, at 6:37 p.m., staff observed incarcerated person Anthony S. Francis Jr. lying on the cell floor unconscious, with his cellmate, incarcerated person Chase E. Jenkins, in the cell.

Francis was taken immediately to the prison’s triage and treatment area where a local paramedic pronounced Francis deceased at 7:24 p.m.

On Sept. 11, 2025, the Sacramento County Coroner determined Francis’ official cause of death a homicide.

Jenkins has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the SAC Investigative Services Unit and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

Francis, 23, was most recently received from Glenn County on June 3, 2024. He was sentenced to 12 years for voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement for the personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. While incarcerated, he was also sentenced to one year, four months by Glenn County on May 24, 2024, for two counts of battery against a custodial officer to be served concurrent with the first sentence.

Jenkins, 38, was most recently received from San Diego County on July 19, 2023. He was sentenced to 11 years for second-degree robbery as a second striker and prior felony conviction of a serious offense under PC667(a)(1)[01].

SAC opened in 1986 and houses more than 2,100 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 2,000 people.

Anthony S. Francis Jr. (deceased)

Chase E. Jenkins