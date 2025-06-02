Wildlife Baiting Permit Applications Should Be Deposited in Drop Box at Fish and Game Headquarters
CONTACT:
Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128
Lieutenant Bob Mancini: (603) 271-3127
June 2, 2025
Concord, NH – For the convenience of those applying for permits to bait wildlife, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has a deposit box in front of its main entrance at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. The drop box is intended to collect application materials from the public including baiting permits, which may have been personally hand delivered to the Law Enforcement Division in previous years.
Permits to bait wildlife are required in the Granite State to hunt bear and deer, or take any other wildlife over bait, including for lands that are state owned or state managed as well as for privately owned property. Completed applications to bait on state-owned or state-managed lands, which includes federally managed lands, may be left in the Fish and Game dropbox from Monday, June 2 through Monday, August 4, 2025. Applications may also be mailed, postmarked between June 2 and August 4 and sent to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. Completed applications must include the baiting permit form and a USGS topographical map of the location to be baited.
Permits to bait bear on private property must be postmarked or received by Monday, August 4 to be accepted, while permits to bait deer and all other species on private property must be postmarked or received by Monday, October 6 this year.
To learn more about baiting in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/wildlife-baiting.
Those interested in applying for a Permit to Bait Wildlife can print the form by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/inline-images/permit-to-bait-wildlife.pdf.
