Injured Hiker Rescued on Cannon Mountain in Franconia

June 13, 2025

Franconia, NH – At approximately 11:42 a.m. on Thursday June 12, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call from staff at Franconia Notch State Park. Park staff advised of a hiker with a leg injury on the Kinsman Ridge Trail on Cannon Mountain. The hiker was located by a trail crew out doing maintenance in the area. The trail crew stayed with the hiker and assisted with the rescue.

Conservation Officers and rescuers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team responded to Cannon Mountain and began hiking up the Kinsman Ridge Trail. Conservation Officers and Pemi Search and Rescue arrived at the injured hiker at 1:05 p.m. The injured hiker was identified as Calvin Swanson, 21, of Plymouth, NH. Swanson and a friend had hiked to the summit of Cannon Mountain and were on their way back down when he injured his leg and was unable to continue. Swanson was placed into a litter and carried down the Kinsman Ridge Trail arriving at the trailhead at 2:35 p.m. Swanson was then transported by family to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.



Swanson was prepared for a day hike and all hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.hikeSafe.com.