Dimerco’s June Freight Report Tracks Tariff Impacts, Capacity Strains, and Strategic Route Shifts

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The June 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report by Dimerco Express Group shows a freight landscape in flux, as policy shifts, regional bottlenecks, and trade realignments reshape global logistics strategies. The report highlights the continued ripple effects of U.S.–China tariff actions, rising air and ocean freight rates, and tightening space across key export hubs ahead of a potentially volatile summer shipping season.Key Market Developments:-----------------------------------⦿ Tariffs Driving Demand Shifts: U.S. tariffs on goods from China, combined with China’s temporary easing of semiconductor tariffs, have triggered a surge of shipments as businesses race against a 90-day deadline. Companies across Vietnam, Taiwan, and South China are accelerating their shipping schedules, creating strain on already limited air and ocean freight capacities.⦿ Ocean Freight Rates Climb as Carriers Cancel Sailings: With 8% of East-West sailings cancelled in May and peak season surcharges taking effect in June, carriers are leveraging limited capacity to push up rates. U.S.-bound ocean spot rates are expected to rise to as much as USD 8,000 per FEU this month. Airfreight in Flux : Airfreight capacity remains limited in key regions, particularly Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as airlines redirect resources toward transpacific and Latin American routes. Simultaneously, spikes in orders and airline schedule adjustments are tightening capacity further from North Asia to the U.S.⦿ European Congestion and U.S. Port Constraints: Ongoing labor shortages, strikes, and disruptions in inland waterways continue to delay European port operations. Meanwhile, North American ports face additional pressures from summer shipments of perishables and fewer available flights due to tariff-related adjustments.⦿ Semiconductor Sector Realignment: China’s suspension of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. semiconductors is boosting chip-related exports. Logistics providers are watching closely as the 90-day reprieve expires in August, potentially reshaping sourcing strategies and shipping flows again."Demand is shifting quickly, and the market is recalibrating week by week," said Alvin Fuh, Vice President of Ocean Freight at Dimerco. "Shippers are accelerating bookings to stay ahead of volatility, but capacity remains tight and unpredictable."Kathy Liu, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, added, “We’re seeing increased U.S. demand across sectors, but most of it is still moving by ocean. We expect airfreight to pick up mid-June as lead times tighten and spot options shrink.”The June report offers lane-level snapshots and updated space forecasts for all major Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe trade lanes, with insights designed to help shippers stay agile in a shifting policy and capacity environment. Click here to get access to the full June 2025 report, as well as review past reports.To schedule interviews with Dimerco’s logistics experts, get in touch with Gitte (details below).About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics to enhance global supply chain effectiveness. The majority of Dimerco’s logistics projects connect Asia’s key manufacturing hubs with North America and Europe. From its roots as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now operates 150+ offices, 80 contract logistics sites, and 200+ strategic partner agents worldwide. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com

