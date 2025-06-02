Texas Army National Guard Participates in 2025 SAREX

Story by Capt. Jasmine Mathews

36th Combat Aviation Brigade

HOUSTON—Soldiers from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, participated in the 2025 Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) in Houston, Texas, May 20-22.

The primary focus of the SAREX is hurricane response preparedness, based on real-world events and involves collaboration between agencies, including military personnel, first responders, and volunteers. SAREX enables search and rescue organizations to identify areas for improvement and enhances overall response strategies for future emergencies.

"Our continued collaboration with the Texas Military Department is the cornerstone of mission success," said Brett Dixon, the assistant chief of Texas A&M Task Force 1 and SAREX director. "SAREX isn't just a drill - it's a testament to the trust, coordination, and shared commitment that prepare us to respond effectively when Texans need us most."

There were sixteen helicopters from the U.S. Coast Guard, Travis County Shock Trauma Air Rescue Flight, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Department of Public Safety, Harris County, and National Guard units from Arkansas, Indiana, and Texas. SAREX also consisted of medical evacuation tail-to-tail patient transfers with a C-17 Globemaster IIIand C-130 Hercules from the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m extremely impressed with how our soldiers performed throughout the exercise with over 150 hoists and 82 flight hours in total,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rick Dillenbeck, command chief of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, TXARNG. ”This is our 11th SAREX and every year, we incorporate the lessons learned into real-life operations. We are truly grateful for our interagency partners and their continued cooperation that enables us to effectively do our job.”

SAREX 2025 replicates real-world scenarios in order to better prepare for natural disasters, improves interagency coordination between state and federal partners, and enhances search and rescue strategies. The Texas Military Department trained with civilian agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard, and National Guard units from Arkansas and Indiana.

