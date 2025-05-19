Joint Press Statement on U.S.-UAE Major Defense Partnership

Abu Dhabi, May 16, 2025 — In a formal ceremony at the Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and the Honorable Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of Defense, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a comprehensive U.S.-UAE Major Defense Partnership.

This LOI represents a shared commitment to develop a structured roadmap that will guide enhanced military-to-military cooperation, joint capability development, and long-term defense alignment between the two nations. The two sides will explore a phased framework for advancing bilateral force readiness, interoperability, and innovation-driven collaboration.

As part of this partnership, the Secretary announced a new strategic initiative between the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the UAE’s Tawazun Council. This collaboration will deepen ties in defense innovation, facilitate joint research and development, and expand industrial and investment partnerships across both defense ecosystems.

Additionally, the UAE was formally welcomed into the U.S. National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) through a partnership with the Texas National Guard. The SPP will bolster military modernization efforts and enhance cooperation in integrated air and missile defense, cybersecurity, disaster response, and operational planning.

The designation of the UAE as a Major Defense Partner reflects a decades-long relationship anchored in mutual trust, shared objectives, and a common commitment to regional and global security. It builds on the longstanding record of both countries working side-by-side to counter threats, stabilize conflict zones, and promote security and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4189772/joint-press-statement-on-us-uae-major-defense-partnership/