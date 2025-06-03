Above Group, Inc. Awarded Prime Contractor Role for USACE Charleston District SDVOSB Multi-Discipline AE Contract

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Above Group, Inc., renowned for their expertise in complex, high-performance building design systems, has been awarded a prime contractor position under the USACE Charleston District Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) Pool B. This contract provides multi-disciplinary architecture and engineering (AE) services in support of federal agencies with the South Atlantic Division (SAD).

The contract features a one-year base ordering period with four additional one-year option periods, totaling five years and a maximum capacity of $20 million. The AE Indefinite Delivery Contract (IDC) will support planning and design services for new construction, as well as upgrades, maintenance, and repairs of military facilities and infrastructure systems. While primarily serving the Charleston District, the contract may also support other USACE districts within the South Atlantic Division.

“We are honored to support the USACE Charleston District with a team of highly skilled, responsive, and solution-oriented engineers. Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art facilities for our armed forces remains steadfast,” said Nicholas Kugler, PE, Founder and CEO of Above Group.

Above Group brings a proven track record of supporting USACE’s mission and is poised to expand its impact throughout this contract. Their national team of licensed, professional engineers will provide PMI-certified project management, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, structural, technology, and security design services for new, renovation, and expansion federal projects. Known for their proven history of streamlining the client-oriented project delivery process, rigorous quality control procedures, and comprehensive technical expertise, this contract award will further solidify Above Group, Inc.’s position as an industry leader.

Founded in 2014, Above Group, Inc. is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) composed of a dynamic team of engineers and scientists. Specializing in highly technical building systems, the firm offers comprehensive project management, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), fire protection, structural, technology, and security design services. Above Group is driven by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to exceeding expectations, always striving to do everything “Above the Standard. Above Expectations.”

For more information about Above Group and its services, please visit: https://www.abovegroupinc.com.

