Above Group, Inc. Named as a Prime Contractor for Two Department of Veterans Affairs AE IDIQ MATOC, TN VISN 9 Contracts

Above Group, Inc., which specializes in complex, technically challenging, high-performance design will provide engineering services to the Dept. of VA.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Above Group, Inc., a leading provider of innovative engineering services, has been named a prime contractor on two Department of Veterans Affairs Architecture Engineering (AE) Indefinite Delivery (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) VISN 9 contracts:

• AE IDIQ MATOC - Lt. Col Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, Memphis, TN

• AE IDIQ MATOC – Tennessee Valley Healthcare System – Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Murfreesboro, TN

With an initial base ordering period of one year, followed by four one-year option periods, the 5-year, $40,000,000 Capacity AE IDIQ MATOC from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – NCO 9. will help the Department of Veteran’s Affairs continue to provide state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the healthcare of our U.S. Veterans.

“We are proud to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs with an experienced, highly skilled team of technical, responsive, and solution-oriented engineers who are fully dedicated to our client and their mission to support our honored veterans,” said Nicholas Kugler, PE, Above Group’s Founder and CEO.

Above Group’s team of experts specializes in complex, technically challenging, high-performance design and will provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, structural, telecommunication, and project management services to support new, renovation, and addition/expansion federal healthcare projects. This contract award further strengthens Above Group, Inc.’s position as a leader in the engineering and technology industry.

About Above Group, Inc.

Founded in 2014 on Florida’s Space Coast, Above Group, Inc. is an engineering firm that knows what it means to reach for the stars and go above and beyond. We are a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that specializes in highly technical building system knowledge and design expertise. We provide innovative engineering solutions for multiple industries throughout the United States. Our services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), process piping, fire protection, structural engineering, energy, technology, and security design. We believe in a people strategy as the fundamental driver of our organization. That is why we strive to do everything “Above the Standard. Above Expectations.”.

