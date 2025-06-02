Tens of Thousands to Join virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT on Peace, Love & Abundance as World Seeks Unity in Divided Times

ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT The Oneness Movement

Enlightened Teachers Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji to Lead Transformational Three-Day Experience July 18-20, 2025

To struggle is not your destiny” — Sri Preethaji & Sri Krishnaji

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As humanity grapples with unprecedented levels of stress, division, and disconnection, The Oneness Movement announces the ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a groundbreaking three-day virtual experience designed to transform lives through proven spiritual technologies and ancient wisdom adapted for modern challenges.

The summit, scheduled for July 18-20, 2025, will welcome tens of thousands of participants from around the world for three hours daily of immersive teachings, meditations, and transformational practices led by enlightened masters Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, co-founders of The Oneness Movement who have awakened millions worldwide to emotional well-being, mental wellness, loving relationships, inner peace, abundance, and spiritual enlightenment.

Addressing Humanity's Most Pressing Challenges

At a time when stress-related disorders are reaching epidemic proportions and social division threatens communities worldwide, the ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT offers a beacon of hope. The three-day program addresses the core challenges facing modern humans: chronic stress (Day 1), relationship disconnection and loneliness (Day 2), and financial limitation and scarcity mindset (Day 3).

"To struggle is not your destiny," state the enlightened teachers, who believe every individual can access an abundant life free from the mental anguish that plagues modern society.

Revolutionary Approach Combines Ancient Wisdom with Modern Accessibility

The summit will feature proven tools, mystic technology, and liberating teachings, including:

• Day 1: The science and art of dissolving stress and entering calm in any situation

• Day 2: Samskara shuddhi, or cleansing of latent negative impressions that create chaotic patterns in love life

• Day 3: Deep meditation processes to break patterns of limitations, loss, and lack in wealth creation, culminating in The Oneness Blessing (Deeksha) from the enlightened masters

Global Leaders in Consciousness Transformation

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are original philosophers and enlightened teachers sought after for their global peace efforts, which have transformed lives across all geographies, cultures, and age groups. They are authors of The Four Sacred Secrets, which became a national bestseller in the United States, and regularly lead sell-out conferences and retreats across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

World leaders, business executives, and everyday people experiencing stress and conflict regularly call upon them to heal divisions, reclaim connections, and live in peace.

Unprecedented Global Participation

The virtual format ensures accessibility for participants worldwide, with two convenient time options: 6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT and 6 AM EDT/3 AM PDT for morning participants. This innovative scheduling allows for truly global participation across all time zones.

Beyond Individual Transformation: A Movement for Global Consciousness

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji's purpose is to uplift human consciousness, to move people from division to oneness, from chaos to peace, and from darkness to light. The summit represents more than personal development—it's a coordinated effort to shift global consciousness at a critical juncture in human history.

Participants will join a global community dedicated to embracing a fulfilling and meaningful life, marked by joy and connection, nurturing beautiful relationships, and cultivating a profound sense of belonging. This journey unlocks powerful experiences of healing and self-understanding, leading to a transformative experience of peace, love, and abundance.

Registration and Information

The Oneness Global Summit is open to all seeking transformation and healing. For registration and additional information, visit www.theonenessmovement.org.

About The Oneness Movement

The Oneness Movement, founded by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, is dedicated to awakening millions worldwide to emotional well-being, mental wellness, loving relationships, inner peace, abundance, and spiritual enlightenment. The movement's teachings have reached diverse audiences across continents, offering practical pathways to consciousness transformation.

Event Details:

• Date: July 18-20, 2025

• Format: Live Virtual Event

• Duration: 3 hours daily for 3 days

• Times: 6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT or 6 AM EDT/3 AM PDT

• Registration: www.theonenessmovement.org/oneness-global-summit-en

A Beautiful Life is Possible for You

Legal Disclaimer:

