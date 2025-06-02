Merchant Consulting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchant Consulting announces a comprehensive marketing solution for businesses that implement their recommended Point of Sale (POS) system. The all-inclusive package eliminates the need for multiple marketing vendors by bundling essential services into a single offering.

The complete marketing package includes logo design, website development, digital and programmatic marketing, and social media marketing services. Businesses that adopt Merchant Consulting's recommended POS system will also receive traditional media support covering television, social media marketing, website development, logo designs, and digital marketing, leveraging the company's decades of industry expertise.

The all-inclusive approach extends to marketing collateral, with menus for restaurants and flyers provided as part of the package. This comprehensive solution aims to streamline marketing operations for business owners while ensuring consistent brand messaging across all channels.

Merchant Consulting's integrated approach addresses a common challenge for businesses: coordinating multiple marketing initiatives while managing day-to-day operations. By bundling these services with their recommended POS system, the company offers a simplified solution for businesses seeking operational and marketing efficiency.

Business owners interested in learning more about the all-inclusive marketing package can visit Merchant Consulting's website for additional information.

About Merchant Consulting:

Merchant Consulting provides Point of Sale (POS) system solutions with comprehensive marketing support. The company offers an all-inclusive package featuring logo design, website development, digital and programmatic marketing, social media marketing, and traditional media advertising across TV, radio, print, and outdoor channels. With decades of expertise, Merchant Consulting delivers complete marketing solutions including all necessary materials, brochures, and flyers as part of their POS system implementation.

Contact Information:

Merchant Consulting

Website: www.merchantconsulting.ai

Email: Marketing@merchantconsulting.ai

Instagram: @zeroprocessfee

Phone: (571)-506-7462



