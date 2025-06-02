MY CHANNEL Launches Creator-First Platform With Innovative Monetization Tools and Lifetime Referral Program

MY CHANNEL

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY CHANNEL, a new subscription-based platform designed to put creators first, has officially launched with a comprehensive suite of monetization tools and an industry-first lifetime referral program. Founded by Amia French, the platform offers creators across all content categories unprecedented freedom, flexibility, and earning potential in today's rapidly growing creator economy.

Unlike traditional content platforms, MY CHANNEL provides creators with 11 built-in monetization tools, including subscriptions, tips, pay-per-view content, live streaming, digital storefronts, and auctions. The platform's clean, transparent earnings model eliminates hidden fees, allowing creators to build sustainable businesses on their own terms.

"I built MY CHANNEL to give creators more, more ways to earn, more freedom to create, and more control over how they grow," says French. "This platform is about long-term success. I wanted to create a space where creators are seen, heard, and paid. It's not just about higher earnings, it's about ownership, flexibility, and real choice."

A standout feature of the platform is its innovative 1% for Life Referral Program, which creates passive income opportunities for both creators and subscribers. Individuals who refer new creators receive 1% of that creator's lifetime earnings, while those who refer subscribers earn 1% of everything those subscribers spend on the platform, regardless of which creators they support.

MY CHANNEL welcomes creators from all walks of life, including fitness influencers, educators, artists, chefs, and entertainers, providing a stigma-free environment where creativity is respected and individuality is celebrated. The platform's inclusive design allows creators to share their passion, connect authentically with audiences, and monetize their content without compromises.

The company will showcase its platform at the upcoming Miami International Fitness Expo, highlighting its growing appeal among fitness creators and influencers seeking new ways to monetize their content and engage with fans.

"We're not trying to be the biggest," says French. "We're building the best, a platform creators are proud to be part of, and one they'll never want to leave."

