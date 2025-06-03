New Principled Technologies research report highlights the advantages of an on-premises approach for AI strategies

New report: The case for on-premises AI

Compared to the public cloud, an on-premises approach with AMD EPYC processor-powered Dell PowerEdge servers can offer a variety of benefits

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses consider the possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI), they quickly find that this is not a simple area. To ensure their AI projects don’t fall by the wayside, they must make strategic, well-informed decisions. In addition to figuring out what models and workloads will fit their use cases, they must determine the right infrastructure to host their applications. Especially for small to medium businesses (SMBs) in this space, it’s important to find the right balance of cost, performance, security, and flexibility.In a new report, Principled Technologies (PT) researched publicly available information to help SMBs make these critical infrastructure decisions. They focused on public cloud options compared to an on-premises approach, specifically one featuring latest-generation Dell PowerEdge servers with AMD EPYC processors. According to the report, “We found that compared to the public cloud, Dell PowerEdge servers can offer advantages in security, flexibility, and cost predictability, among other areas.”Highlighting the potential security, performance, flexibility, and cost advantages of an on-premises approach generally, the report also explores the benefits of AMD EPYC processor-powered Dell PowerEdge servers. Thanks to the Dell/AMD collaboration, organizations can reap the benefits of AI-specific solutions and services from Dell, strong performance from AMD processors, and partnerships with AI organizations. In the report, PT also highlights their breadth of experience assessing Dell PowerEdge servers. They write, “In recent studies, we found that PowerEdge servers featuring AMD EPYC processors offer a compelling value proposition for SMBs planning their AI deployments,” including for in-house AI chatbots and training large language models (LLMs).The report concludes, “AI initiatives can bring tremendous value to your business, but you need to support your new AI workloads effectively. That means choosing the best possible infrastructure for your needs—and many companies are finding that the cloud isn’t right for them. . . . On-premises solutions provide a number of advantages. With full control over your security infrastructure, you can be certain that all compliance requirements remain firmly in the hands of your IT team. Opting for on-premises also gives you the ability to design your infrastructure to the precise needs of that team and your new AI workloads. Depending on the workload, you may also see performance benefits, along with more predictable costs. As you start to build your next AI initiative, consider an on-premises solution utilizing AMD EPYC processor-powered Dell PowerEdge servers.”To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/gSFnm3i About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

