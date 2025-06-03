MCH Strategic Data Launches New Healthcare Division and Website for Marketers

MCH debuts a healthcare-focused division and website offering targeted data, digital tools, and strategic marketing solutions for healthcare professionals.

We built this division to give healthcare marketers the strategic data, tools, and support they need to drive smarter, more effective campaigns in today’s complex market.” — Peter Long, CEO, MCH Strategic Data

SWEET SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCH Strategic Data, a trailblazer in marketing data solutions for nearly a century, proudly announces the launch of its new Healthcare Data and Marketing Services Division. This significant expansion includes the debut of a dedicated website tailored specifically for healthcare marketers: www.MCHHealthcare.com This move reflects MCH’s ongoing commitment to innovation and industry leadership as it continues to evolve to meet the unique challenges of the healthcare marketing landscape.“One thing that’s remained constant in our nearly 100-year history is the need to evolve,” said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. “We’ve served the healthcare industry since 1962, but today’s marketers demand deeper specialization and more tailored solutions. Our new healthcare division and vertical-specific website were built with that mission in mind.”The newly launched website, MCHHealthcare.com, features over 160 pages of industry-specific content. It is designed to support the unique needs of healthcare product and service providers targeting hospitals, health systems, physician groups, dental practices, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare institutions.This strategic evolution moves MCH beyond its traditional all-in-one model to deliver purpose-built data and services directly aligned with the goals of healthcare marketing professionals.MCH’s new Healthcare Division offers advanced marketing tools and data capabilities, including:- Industry-leading healthcare email address coverage- Targeted email deployment services- Programmatic digital audiences and ad placement- Customized, cloud-hosted healthcare marketing databases- Robust API integration options- Upcoming CRM automation tools for platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot...with more innovations on the horizon.While www.MCHdata.com remains the primary hub for MCH’s K-12 and education sector offerings, the new healthcare site enhances discoverability, user experience, and search performance for healthcare-specific audiences.“Marketers today want more than data—they want true expertise, technology, and strategic solutions that fit their industry,” added Long. “This new division gives us the platform to deliver just that in healthcare—and we’re only getting started.”About MCH Strategic DataMCH Strategic Data is a leading compiler of marketing contact data and provider of integrated marketing services, specializing in education, healthcare, and government markets. Headquartered in Sweet Springs, Missouri, MCH has been trusted by America’s leading brands for precision data, powerful marketing tools, and unmatched customer service for nearly 100 years.To explore MCH’s new Healthcare Division, visit: www.MCHHealthcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.