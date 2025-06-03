Tariffs & Sustainability Push U.S. Fashion Brands Toward Ethical Nearshoring in Turkey

GBS Trend Inc Showroom Mehmet Gebes, President of GBS Trend Inc GBS Trend Production Sample

Rising tariffs and demand for ethical, sustainable sourcing drive U.S. fashion brands to nearshore production in Turkey for quality and transparency.

A lot of globally recognized U.S. fashion brands have visited our Turkish facilities, exploring ethical and efficient nearshoring solutions.” — Mehmet Gebes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As escalating tariffs on Chinese imports and increasing scrutiny over labor practices prompt fashion brands to reassess their supply chains, Turkey is gaining prominence as a sustainable and ethical manufacturing hub. This shift aligns with the growing trend of nearshoring, where brands seek production closer to home to reduce lead times and carbon footprints.Recent analyses indicate a significant move away from reliance on Chinese manufacturing, with U.S. apparel imports from China decreasing notably between 2019 and 2023. Concurrently, Turkey's share in global textile production has doubled over the past two decades, now accounting for 6% of textile and apparel exports to Europe."Brands are increasingly prioritizing ethical labor practices and sustainability in their sourcing decisions," says Mehmet Gebes, President of GBS Trend Inc ., a Turkish-owned apparel manufacturer with operations in Los Angeles. "Turkey offers a unique combination of skilled labor, adherence to EU labor standards, and proximity to key markets. And what really sets us apart is how easy we make it for U.S. brands to transition — our local team and showroom in California help streamline communication, development, and trust. With our in-house design team and experienced pattern makers, clients don’t need to rely on middlemen or manage disconnected freelancers — we simplify the entire process from sketch to production under one roof. In fact, a lot of globally recognized American fashion brands have visited our Turkish manufacturing facilities in recent months, which tells me the industry is actively exploring smarter, more ethical alternatives."The shift towards Turkey also addresses the increasing demand for traceability and transparency in the fashion industry. Consumers are more conscious of where and how their clothes are made, pushing brands to adopt more responsible sourcing practices.As the fashion industry continues to navigate the complexities of global sourcing, Turkey's strategic position, commitment to ethical practices, and sustainable production methods position it as a compelling alternative for brands seeking to future-proof their supply chains.

