Why U.S. Fashion Brands Are Shifting to Turkey to Avoid Tariffs and Delays

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBS Trend Inc, a Los Angeles-based private label apparel manufacturer, is offering U.S. fashion brands a smarter alternative to Asian production by providing full-service manufacturing in Turkey—delivering faster turnaround times, lower minimums, and major savings through reduced or zero tariffs.As trade tensions, high tariffs, and global shipping delays continue to challenge U.S. fashion brands, Turkey is emerging as a strategic production hub. With deep experience serving European retailers and a strong infrastructure in place, GBS Trend Inc. bridges U.S. brands with Turkey’s advanced, cost-effective, and ethical manufacturing capabilities.Made in Turkey: A Competitive Advantage for American Fashion BrandsUnlike many producers who rely on Asia, GBS Trend Inc. manufactures 100% in Turkey, giving its clients access to:• Reduced or zero import tariffs, thanks to U.S.-Turkey trade preferences• Faster lead times, with average production ready in 5–6 weeks• Low MOQs starting from 200 pcs per color for hoodies and sweaters, and 300 pcs per color for t-shirts, denims, and wovens• Streamlined logistics with shorter transit times and fewer supply chain disruptions• High-quality, vertically integrated production, trusted by leading European fashion brandsA Trusted Manufacturing Partner with a U.S. PresenceFounded by a company with nearly 50 years of manufacturing experience, GBS Trend Inc. has a dedicated team and showroom in Los Angeles, California, supporting American clients with sampling, sourcing, and communication—eliminating time zone challenges and miscommunications.“We know what U.S. brands need today: speed, flexibility, reliability, and transparency,” says Mehmet GEBES, President at GBS Trend Inc.“Our operations in Turkey are optimized to deliver quality quickly, and our U.S. team ensures seamless service from concept to delivery.”Product Expertise Across All CategoriesGBS Trend Inc. specializes in a wide variety of product categories, including:• Knits & Jerseys: T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, polos, tanks• Wovens: Shirts, dresses, skirts, light jackets, bottoms• Sweaters: Premium knitwear in cotton, blends, recycled yarns• Denims: Pants, jackets, skirts, using Turkish premium denim mills• Streetwear, Casualwear, Activewear, and Contemporary FashionThe company’s vertically integrated structure covers everything from fabric sourcing and development to cutting, sewing, printing, embroidery, quality control, and finishing—all under one roof.Sustainability, Certifications & Ethical Labor StandardsTurkey is well-known for its commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion manufacturing, and GBS Trend Inc. is no exception. The company offers:• Certified sustainable fabrics: GOTS, OEKO-TEX, and recycled yarns• Traceable production: Clear documentation of sourcing and compliance• Ethical labor practices: Fair wages, clean working environments, and social compliance• Eco-friendly processes: Water-saving dyeing techniques, waste reduction systems, and moreSustainability is not a trend for us—it’s a standard. GBS Trend partners only with certified, responsible mills and factories, ensuring every step of production meets global expectations.Built for Today’s Brands — From Startups to ScaleupsWhether you're a growing DTC brand, a well-established retailer, or a designer launching a new line, GBS Trend Inc. is designed to be flexible, fast, and easy to work with. The company’s low minimum order quantities and ability to develop custom collections make it ideal for smaller brands looking to scale without overcommitting.They also offer support for sampling based on sketches, inspiration photos, or physical samples, giving U.S. designers creative freedom without sourcing headaches.See the Difference YourselfGBS Trend Inc. invites fashion professionals to visit its Los Angeles showroom or connect at upcoming sourcing events, including Sourcing at MAGIC Las Vegas, where the company is known for its high-visibility booth at the main entrance of the sourcing hall.GBS Trend Inc20695 S. Western Ave. #145Torrance, CA 90501info@gbstrend.com

Why Turkish Garment Manufacturing Is Important For American Fashion Brands

