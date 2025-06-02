Premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomes life sentence for brutal murder of Sibongile Mankayi

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Sterkspruit Regional Court to 20-year-old Lelethu Matheza for the gruesome and senseless murder of 22-year-old Sibongile Mankayi.

Premier Mabuyane commended the outstanding work of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) for ensuring that justice was swiftly and decisively served.

“This was a barbaric, gender-based act of violence that shocked our province and our nation. The level of brutality inflicted upon Sibongile was horrific. Her attacker showed no regard for human dignity, and our justice system has rightly removed him from society”, said Premier Mabuyane.

“Once again, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Mankayi family. No sentence can bring back a life so cruelly taken, but justice has spoken. Let this be a stern warning to anyone who seeks to harm our women and children there will be no mercy, no hiding place.”

The Premier reaffirmed the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s commitment to working with law enforcement, the judiciary, and community structures to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). He also reiterated the urgent need for ongoing societal change to up-root the culture of violence and impunity.

“We will continue to support initiatives aimed at educating our communities, empowering our women, and rehabilitating our young men. Justice must be more than a sentence, it must be a catalyst for transformation,” he concluded.

