Zero Petroleum Announces Strategic Expansion: Seeking N. American Site for Next-Gen Synthetic Fuels Facility and R&D Hub

Zero Petroleum seeks North American site for next synthetic fuels production hub, expanding its global network of fossil-free energy innovation

Zero Petroleum isn't just developing an alternative to fossil fuels – we're rewriting the rules of energy” — Paddy Lowe

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zero Petroleum (“Zero”), the global pioneer in synthetic, fossil-free fuels, today announced plans to identify locations for its first North American synthetic fuels production facility and dedicated R&D center. This initiative marks the next phase of Zero’s U.S. growth following its successful establishment of a Santa Monica-based headquarters in 2023 and the assembly of a world-class executive leadership team, led by Paddy Lowe, Founder and Anna Danshina, co-Founder and CMO. The company will evaluate sites across the United States, prioritizing regions aligned with cutting-edge sustainability practices and infrastructure.From Foundation to Future: Zero’s U.S. JourneySince launching its U.S. operations in 2023, Zero Petroleum has rapidly solidified its North American presence. The company established its regional headquarters in Santa Monica, California, and built an executive leadership team with deep expertise in energy innovation, sustainability, and industrial scaling. Now, Zero is advancing its mission to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors by seeking a U.S. location for a state-of-the-art synthetic fuels production plant and integrated R&D hub.Sustainability-Driven Site SelectionZero’s exploratory committee will assess potential locations based on:• Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Access to abundant wind, solar, or other renewable power sources critical to 100% clean operations.• Sustainability-Focused Policies: Alignment with state and local decarbonization incentives, green manufacturing initiatives, and emissions reduction targets.• Collaborative Ecosystems: Proximity to academic institutions, national labs, and industry partners to accelerate R&D breakthroughs.• Transportation and Workforce Advantages: Strong logistical networks and a skilled talent pool to support high-tech manufacturing.The future facility will expand on the groundbreaking model of Zero’s U.K. plant, which has redefined synthetic fuel production through:• Carbon-Negative Synthesis: Proprietary technology combining renewable energy, atmospheric CO₂ capture, and water to create fully circular fuels and petrochemicals.• Net-Zero Operations: 100% renewable-powered processes with zero reliance on fossil feedstocks.• Scalable Modular Design: Flexibility to ramp production to meet demand.The U.S. site will additionally house advanced R&D capabilities to accelerate next-generation fuel formulations and process efficiencies.Leadership Insight“Our U.S. journey began in 2023 with a commitment to embed Zero’s mission into the heart of North America’s energy transition,” said Paddy Lowe, Founder and CEO of Zero Petroleum. “With our headquarters and leadership team firmly established, we’re poised to take the next step: building a flagship facility that combines large-scale production with breakthrough R&D. By choosing a location rooted in sustainability, we’ll ensure this plant becomes a cornerstone of America’s clean energy infrastructure.”Anna Danshina, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Zero Petroleum, added: “This expansion isn’t just about scaling production—it’s about fostering partnerships with communities that share our vision for a fossil-free future. The U.S. offers unparalleled opportunities to collaborate with innovators, policymakers, and consumers who are driving the sustainability revolution. Our new facility will not only deliver cutting-edge fuels but also serve as a hub for inspiring the next wave of climate action.”Next StepsZero’s team will engage with policymakers, community leaders, and sustainability stakeholders over the coming months. A shortlist of potential locations is expected by Q3/Q4 2025, with a final decision to follow.About Zero PetroleumZero Petroleum: Leading the Energy TransitionZero Petroleum is redefining the future of energy with its proprietary DirectFT technology, producing 100% fossil-free synthetic fuels—including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—using carbon extracted from the air and hydrogen from water. As a seamless drop-in replacement for conventional petroleum, Zero’s fuels require no engine modifications and offer a scalable alternative to fossil fuels without the land-use challenges of biofuels. With the recent launch of Plant Zero.1, the world’s first fully featured synthetic fuel facility near Oxford, UK, and plans for a commercial-scale plant set to begin production in 2026, Zero Petroleum is leading the charge toward a sustainable, high-performance fuel revolution. Learn more at www.zero.co Key Milestones and Industry Impact✅$36M in total funding secured to drive expansion✅ First aircraft powered by synthetic fuel, earning a Guinness World Recordin 2021✅ Strategic partnerships with Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Qantas, ADNOC, Toshiba, and Intertek✅ Plant Zero.1 operational near Oxford, UK, with a commercial production plant launching in 2026With demand for sustainable fuels surging across aviation, maritime, freight, and mobility industries, Zero Petroleum is driving a new era of energy—one that eliminates fossil fuels without compromise.Join the Zero RevolutionZero Petroleum is not just creating a cleaner future—it is delivering a sustainable reality.For media inquiries, please contact:troy.beetz@zeropetroleum.com#SyntheticFuels #eFuels #SustainableFuels #GreenEnergy #EnergyRevolution #ClimateAction #CircularEconomy #FuelReinvented #NetZero #CarbonNeutral #ZeroPetroleum #FutureOfEnergy

