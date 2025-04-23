Zero Petroleum Welcomes Troy Beetz as Head of Global Marketing and Jose Castaneda as Chief Revenue Officer

Zero Petroleum

Industry veterans join Zero Petroleum to accelerate global growth, brand leadership, and the fossil-free fuel revolution.

Zero Petroleum is redefining what’s possible in energy, and I’m honored to help bring that vision to the world.” — Troy Beetz

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zero Petroleum , the pioneer in fossil-free synthetic fuels , announces the strategic appointments of Troy Beetz as Head of Global Marketing and Jose Castañeda as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These industry veterans bring a wealth of experience in brand development, global marketing, and revenue acceleration, reinforcing Zero Petroleum’s mission to revolutionize energy with scalable, carbon-neutral fuel solutions.Troy Beetz: A Global Marketing Leader in Mobility and TechnologyA visionary brand strategist, Troy Beetz has played a pivotal role in launching and shaping some of the world’s most innovative automotive brands. He has led the global marketing efforts for disruptors like NIO and DeLorean, while also working with iconic industry giants such as Toyota, Lexus, and Honda.With a career spanning global brand and brand strategy, and product development, Beetz brings a deep understanding of technology, mobility, and sustainability. His award-winning campaigns have earned global recognition, including accolades from BOLD, MotorTrend and the American Marketing Association."The future of energy is being rewritten, and Zero Petroleum is at the forefront of that transformation," said Troy Beetz. "I am thrilled to bring my experience in global brand building, mobility, and technology to help Zero redefine how industries think about sustainable fuel."Jose Castañeda: Scaling Revenue in Clean Energy & MobilityAs Zero Petroleum’s new Chief Revenue Officer, Jose Castañeda will drive the company’s revenue strategy and commercial expansion. With extensive experience in scaling clean energy and mobility businesses, Castañeda previously served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Xos Trucks, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s commercial EV footprint."Zero Petroleum’s synthetic fuels offer a game-changing solution for industries reliant on high-energy-density fuels," said Jose Castañeda. "I look forward to driving Zero’s commercial growth and working with partners to make fossil-free fuel the standard for the future."A Strategic Step in Zero Petroleum’s GrowthThe appointments of Troy Beetz and Jose Castañeda come as Zero Petroleum scales operations and prepares to launch its first commercial production plant in 2025. With $36 million secured in funding—including $15 million in equity investment, $16 million in revenue, and $5 million in grants—Zero is positioned to revolutionize, reshape and reinvent the global fuel industry and redesign the energy landscape.Paddy Lowe, Founder and CEO of Zero Petroleum, commented on the strategic hires:"Troy and Jose join Zero at a pivotal time as we transition from proving our technology to scaling commercial adoption. Troy’s expertise in global marketing and his deep understanding of brand development will ensure that Zero Petroleum becomes a recognized leader in sustainable fuels. Jose’s leadership in revenue strategy will drive our commercial growth as we expand production and partnerships globally. Their combined expertise will be a game-changer for Zero."Anna Danshina, Co-Founder of Zero Petroleum, added:"Bringing Troy and Jose on board reinforces our commitment to industry leadership. Troy’s ability to shape brand perception and create engagement will elevate our presence on a global stage, while Jose’s strategic acumen will be key to accelerating revenue. With this powerhouse team, Zero Petroleum is poised to redefine the energy industry and make fossil-free fuels the new standard."Zero Petroleum: Leading the Energy TransitionZero Petroleum is redefining the future of energy with its proprietary DirectFTtechnology, producing 100% fossil-free synthetic fuels—including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—using carbon extracted from the air and hydrogen from water. As a seamless drop-in replacement for conventional petroleum, Zero’s fuels require no engine modifications and offer a scalable alternative to fossil fuels without the land-use challenges of biofuels. With the recent launch of Plant Zero.1, the world’s first fully featured synthetic fuel facility near Oxford, UK, and plans for a commercial-scale plant set to begin production in 2026,Zero Petroleum is leading the charge toward a sustainable, high-performance fuel revolution . Learn more at www.zero.co Key Milestones and Industry Impact✅$36M in total funding secured to drive expansion✅ First aircraft powered by synthetic fuel, earning a Guinness World Record✅ Strategic partnerships with Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Qantas, ADNOC, Toshiba, and Intertek✅ Plant Zero.1 operational in Bicester, UK, with a commercial production plant launching in 2025With demand for sustainable fuels surging across aviation, maritime, freight, and mobility industries, Zero Petroleum is driving a new era of energy—one that eliminates fossil fuels without compromise.Join the Zero RevolutionZero Petroleum is not just creating a cleaner future—it is delivering a sustainable reality.For media inquiries, please contact:troy.beetz@zeropetroleum.com#SyntheticFuels #eFuels #SustainableFuels #GreenEnergy #EnergyRevolution #ClimateAction #CircularEconomy #FuelReinvented #NetZero #CarbonNeutral #ZeroPetroleum #FutureOfEnergy

