Dr. Jay Grossman’s International Bestseller, Essential Pillars, Tackles Burnout with Balance: OUT NOW

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jay Grossman has spent decades mentoring others, building a thriving marriage, accumulating lasting wealth, and creating a fulfilling life. In his groundbreaking new book, Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness, he shares the powerful framework that made it all possible.

At a time when burnout is at an all-time high, families are stretched thin, and the meaning of “success” is being redefined, Essential Pillars offers a timely, practical roadmap. Dr. Grossman reveals how anyone, regardless of their starting point, can achieve lasting success by mastering the three foundational pillars: Prosperity, People, and Personal.

“I’ve spent decades building a successful career while striving to maintain balance at home. It’s not easy, balancing these demands takes intention and strategy. My goal with Essential Pillars is to show people that it’s possible to achieve both success and fulfillment without sacrificing one for the other,” says Dr. Grossman.

According to The Interview Guys, workplace burnout has surged to historic levels in 2025, with 82% of employees at risk, especially Gen Z and millennials, who now experience peak burnout as early as age 25. This crisis is costing businesses over $322 billion annually in lost productivity and up to $190 billion in related healthcare expenses, highlighting a severe breakdown in work-life balance across generations.

“Burnout has become so common, it’s almost expected, and that’s a dangerous place to be. I know firsthand how overwhelming it can feel to juggle career demands and family responsibilities. Essential Pillars is my answer to that struggle. It offers a framework for creating balance, so you can thrive at work, be present at home, and take care of yourself in the process,” explains Dr. Grossman.

Whether readers are overwhelmed by work-life imbalance, struggling with their finances, or seeking stronger relationships, Dr. Grossman’s insights offer hope and direction. His Three Pillars framework is designed to restore clarity and balance in a world where many feel constantly behind or disconnected.

Inside Essential Pillars, Readers Will Discover:

~ Why balance must come before success—and how to achieve it

~ The 4 investment buckets that lead to sustainable prosperity

~ How to build meaningful relationships through powerful communication

~ Tools to form life-changing habits that actually last

~ Daily strategies to reduce stress, improve sleep, and increase energy

~ How to align career, family, and values for true fulfillment

“Success isn’t just about the money you make or the goals you hit,” says Dr. Grossman. “It’s about living a life that reflects your values, nurtures your relationships, and leaves you fulfilled at the end of each day.”

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman is a respected health and wellness advocate, entrepreneur, and mentor who has helped thousands transform their personal and professional lives. His signature Three Pillars approach has guided people from all walks of life toward deeper happiness and purpose.

