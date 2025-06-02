ELI, B&C, and GWU Virtual Conference 'TSCA Reform -- Nine Years Later' Opens Complimentary Registration

ELI, B&C, and the GWU Milken Institute School of Public Health present “TSCA Reform -- Nine Years Later”

A stellar faculty of speakers from government, non-governmental organizations, industry, and academia will convene to discuss pressing issues related to TSCA.

With a new Trump Administration and the relentless pace of regulatory developments related to implementation of Lautenberg, there are many issues to consider and problems to solve.” — Lynn L. Bergeson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C), the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health are pleased to present “TSCA Reform -- Nine Years Later” on June 25, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT). This complimentary virtual conference marks the ninth Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Annual Conference. As with our previous TSCA events, a stellar faculty of speakers from government, non-governmental organizations, industry, and academia will convene to inform, analyze, discuss, and debate the most pressing issues related to TSCA with regulatory practitioners and other stakeholder attendees. With a new Trump Administration and the relentless pace of regulatory developments related to implementation of the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg), there are many issues to consider and problems to solve. Register today at https://www.eli.org/events/tsca-reform-nine-years-later Full Agenda (subject to change):All times Eastern.June 25, 20258:30 a.m. - 8:35 a.m.Welcome RemarksMadison Calhoun, Senior Manager, Educational Programs, Environmental Law Institute8:35 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.Setting the Stage -- An Overview of Today’s ProgramNine years after enactment of Lautenberg, who would have guessed its implementation and the state of chemical safety remain the subject of considerable uncertainty and legal debate. This discussion will set the stage for a day of stimulating but respectful debate on the state of TSCA play and the big issues that remain unresolved.Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.Robert M. Sussman, Principal, Sussman & Associates9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Panel 1: Risk ManagementAll five final risk management rules are being litigated, and the new Administration’s approach to risk management is expected to change. This panel discussion will address the common elements of these five final rules, cross-cutting and key legal and policy issues in dispute, offer a litigation update and timetable for judicial decisions, speculate on what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should do differently in future rules, and discuss the Workplace Chemical Protection Program’s (WCPP) alignment with Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) requirements.Robert M. Sussman, Principal, Sussman & Associates, ModeratorKeith Bradley, Partner, Squire Patton BoggsRyan J. Carra, Ph.D., Principal, Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz, Staff Attorney, EarthjusticeRandy S. Rabinowitz, Executive Director, OSH Law Project, LLC10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Panel 2: Risk EvaluationEPA is revisiting the foundational underpinnings of the 2024 Risk Evaluation Procedural Framework rule, and there is considerable uncertainty on how EPA will approach upcoming risk evaluations. This panel will explore the interplay between the D.C. Circuit case and risk management litigation, review recent draft formaldehyde and butadiene risk evaluations, discuss key cross-cutting issues, identify key science issues, and discuss the prioritization and scoping processes.Mark N. Duvall, Principal, Beveridge & Diamond, P.C., ModeratorRashmi Joglekar, Ph.D., Associate Director of Science & Policy, University of California San Francisco, Program on Reproductive Health and the EnvironmentM. Andrew Maier, Ph.D., Principal Health Scientist, Integral Consulting Inc.Tosh Sagar, Senior Attorney, EarthjusticeKaryn M. Schmidt, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.Panel 3: New Chemical ReviewNew chemical review remains a particularly hot topic, and EPA has implemented many changes and devoted considerable energy to addressing concerns and accelerating the process. This panel will provide an update on metrics and approaches, discuss premanufacture notice (PMN) completeness/supplemental submissions/rework, the approach to Significant New Use Rules (SNUR), confidential business information (CBI) issues, and adequacy of resources.Greg Schweer, Principal, Environmental Consulting, LLC, ModeratorKyla Bennett, Director of Science Policy; Northeast & Mid-Atlantic Director, Public Employees for Environmental ResponsibilityLawrence E. Culleen, Partner, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, LLPMaria J. Doa, Ph.D., Senior Director, Chemical Policy, Environmental Defense FundRichard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.Lunch and Keynote Address: TSCA Implementation: An EPA PerspectiveIntroduction by Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., Michael and Lori Milken Dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health; Professor of Environmental and Occupational HealthRemarks by Nancy B. Beck, Ph.D., Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator, EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.Panel 4: Plastics Production, Use, and Recycling: Key TSCA ConsiderationsPlastic production use and disposal is a global issue garnering significant interest. This panel will explore key TSCA issues including platform chemicals and precursors, additives, and intermediates, public health concerns, microplastics, the scope of TSCA risk evaluations, advanced recycling, PMN/SNUR requirements for pyrolysis oils, and more.Martha E. Marrapese, Partner, Wiley Rein LLP, ModeratorRoss Eisenberg, President, America’s Plastic Makers™Eve C. Gartner, Director of Crosscutting Toxics Strategies, EarthjusticeJeff Gold, Founder and CTO, Nexus CircularJessie M. Kneeland, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, GradientCorporationRenee Sharp, Director, Plastics and Petrochemical Advocacy, Environmental Health, Natural Resources Defense Council2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.Panel 5: Chronic Disease: What Role Chemicals PlayThis point and counterpoint discussion will address the role chemicals play in chronic disease.Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., Michael and Lori Milken Dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health; Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, ModeratorLinda S. Birnbaum, Ph.D., D.A.B.T., A.T.S., Scientist Emeritus and Former Director National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program; Scholar in Residence, Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke UniversityPaolo Boffetta, M.D., M.P.H., Stony Brook Cancer Center3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.Panel 6: TSCA Reform Redux: Change Beyond Fee Reauthorization?The TSCA community is buzzing with the prospect of TSCA legislative reform occasioned by the 2026 lapsing of TSCA’s fee authorization. Stakeholders are divided on whether we need to reopen TSCA and, if so, whether fine tuning or extensive revisions are needed. This panel will consider how well the law is working, what changes are under consideration, and what happens if nothing happens.Daniel Savery, Senior Legislative Representative, Earthjustice, ModeratorJerry Couri, Senior Policy Director, American Fuel & Petrochemical ManufacturersLiz Hitchcock, Director, Federal Policy Program, Toxic-Free FutureDaniel Rosenberg, Director, Federal Toxics Policy, Environmental Health, Natural Resources Defense CouncilKimberly Wise White, Ph.D., Vice President, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, American Chemistry Council4:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Concluding Remarks and AdjournmentJordan Diamond, President, Environmental Law InstituteFor complimentary registration, and to view all event speakers, visit the ELI registration page: https://www.eli.org/events/tsca-reform-nine-years-later

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.