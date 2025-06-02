MDC has new regulations for ginseng dealers and harvesters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds ginseng harvesters and dealers of new regulations that become effective July 1. MDC sent letters to registered ginseng dealers with the information late last year after regulations were approved. MDC also provided information to ginseng dealers to share with harvesters.

Under the new regulations, a Ginseng Dealer Permit will be required to buy and sell ginseng in Missouri starting July 1. The permit will cost $100 for a Missouri resident and $300 for a non-resident. Only holders of a Ginseng Dealer Permit may buy uncertified ginseng. New regulations will also require all ginseng root sold by a dealer to be certified. A dealer may possess uncertified ginseng root that has been purchased but must certify the root with an MDC conservation agent before selling it. The new regulations also add a $25 fee per root certification.

A Ginseng Harvest Permit will also be required for harvesting ginseng in Missouri. Permits will become available starting July 1. There is an exemption for landowners where they can get a no-cost Landowner Harvest Authorization Number if they want to give away or sell ginseng root. Landowners will need to contact MDC Ginseng Program Coordinator Malissa Briggler at Malissa.Briggler@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115 ext. 3151.

For more information on American ginseng, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/american-ginseng.

For more information on harvesting ginseng, dealer regulations, and certification instructions,

visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/wild-ginseng-harvest-regulations.