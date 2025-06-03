MutualMarkets Co-Founder Alan Gould to Share Main Stage at INBOUND 2025 with CBS President and CMO Michael Benson

This talk is about showing marketers how they can win consumer attention by partnering with the TV shows people already love.” — Alan Gould

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MutualMarkets, the company enabling brands of all sizes to activate entertainment partnerships, is proud to announce that Co-Founder Alan Gould has been invited to speak on the Main Stage at INBOUND 2025 alongside Michael Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer of CBS.

The session, taking place in San Francisco from September 2–5, will spotlight the rapidly evolving landscape of brand partnerships in entertainment marketing—and how new technologies are making them more accessible and streamlined than ever before. Michael Benson, a multi-award-winning leader in entertainment marketing, has played a pivotal role in launching and promoting some of television’s most iconic shows. As President of CBS, he brings unparalleled insight into how entertainment connects emotionally with audiences—and how marketers can harness that power to drive results in authentic and compelling ways. Alan Gould is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and visionary in TV and advertising, with over 25 years of experience building platforms that bridge the gap between media and marketers. At MutualMarkets, he helps brands of all sizes tap into the power of TV show IP to supercharge their ad campaigns, often seeing 2–5x improvements in engagement and return on ad spend.

Together, Benson and Gould will “pull back the curtain” on how performance marketers can integrate recognizable TV characters, logos, and storylines into their campaigns, and what this shift means for creative strategy, brand equity, and campaign outcomes. “Entertainment IP has always been powerful—but now it’s accessible,” said Gould. “This talk is about showing marketers how they can win consumer attention by partnering with the TV shows people already love.” The INBOUND 2025 Main Stage session promises to be a must-attend event for marketers, agencies, media buyers, and brand leaders eager to understand the future of culturally relevant advertising.

For more information about the event or to learn how MutualMarkets can help your brand leverage entertainment partnerships, visit www.mutualmarkets.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.