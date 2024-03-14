MutualMarkets Announces Release of its Advanced Generative AI Capability

AI Generated Creative Brief and Partner Recommendations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MutualMarkets, which pioneered the world's first AI enabled co-marketing ad unit (CMAU), allowing brands to partner with and license TV shows assets, announced today that brands can now leverage the MutualMarkets generative AI directly on its website, without having to sign up. MutualMarkets enables brands to quickly identify TV and Movies partners to quickly create high impact co-marketing ads.

The most effective marketing strategy depends on authentically connecting with consumers in a way that improves KPIs, while reducing costs. The co-marketing ad unit (CMAU), now available, does this. "We want brands to see how easy it is to find co-marketing partners and create these ad units, and so we have made our generative AI available to all users on our homepage", said Eric Gould, founder and co-CEO of MutualMarkets.

About MutualMarkets

Easily partner with your favorite TV shows and movies to create ads that grow your brand and increase your ROI.

How it works