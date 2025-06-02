Cabana Anna’s Rolls Out an Expanded Bakery Menu that Pays Homage to One of the Twin Cities’ Most Beloved Bakeries

Shoreline Hotel

National Donut Day will be celebrated at Cabana Anna’s with free donuts to customers on Friday June 6 from 6 a.m. until they are gone

SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA , MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant announced today it will be participating in National Donut Day on Friday, June 6. As part of the celebration, The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s will be offering their donut hole bobbers for free to all who stop in that day.

Owner Kelly Olsen, who owned and operated Hans’ Bakery in Anoka from 2014 to 2021 has brought her recipes with her to her newest venture. From homemade cakes, cookies, croissants and donuts, customers are now able to taste the creations that garnered Olsen coverage on The Food Network, USA Today and other media outlets.

“I remember going to Hans’ as a child watching them make the donuts and smelling the smells of that place bring back great memories,” said Olsen. “We are so proud to provide these wonderful recipes to customers in a new way here at Cabana Anna’s”

Olsen said that while she was developing this newest project, she looked at the city’s comprehensive plan and saw a need to provide some sort of bakery option. Based on resident surveys in the plan, the consensus was the area needed more options for donuts and other sweet treats.

“I knew that a bakery counter would work well here,” said Olsen. “So far the response has been wonderful.”

The origins of National Donut Day are linked to the Salvation Army’s involvement in World War I. During this time, a group of volunteers were dispatched to the frontlines with the mission of providing comforting meals for the troops. They soon found out that donuts were an effective way to provide food while navigating the difficulties of cooking in very dire circumstances. These brave volunteers would later be known as “donut lassies”. They would even use war helmets as a utensil to fry up seven donuts at a time. In 1938, National Donut Day was established as a way to honor the members of the Salvation Army that came to the aid of soldiers during World War I.

Cabana Anna’s Executive Chef Josh Brown realized a need to provide bakery items at the eatery. Pairing the classic recipes from Hans’ Bakery with the innovative, yet fun cuisine at the new restaurant was an easy decision. The handmade donuts are made from an old-world recipe, made for generations. Currently Cabana Anna’s offers both cake and yeast donuts. In addition, the restaurant offers a variety of cakes including The Bee Sting and a layered Opera Cake. Brown said bakery items change seasonally to meet demand. Bakery Items are available all day at Cabana Anna’s until they are sold out.

“We have quite the spread to offer our customers,” said Brown. “We have a full pastry staff that work every day to provide the very best to our customers.”

Cabana Anna’s contribution to Donut Day is a yeast donut hole on a stick that uses a white and red glaze to resemble a fishing bobber as an homage to Lake Minnetonka which sits just steps from Cabana Anna’s and The Shoreline Hotel.

Brown says that the restaurant, which opens its’ bakery counter at 6 a.m. each day, prides itself on homemade cooking.

“The response has been wonderful so far,” said Brown. “We can’t wait to work all night long to share these wonderful donuts with people on Donut Day. Donuts are a form of currency that bring joy to all people.”

Olsen said that National Donut Day is a part of American History that she is proud to participate in.

“The origin of this day goes back to World War I,” she said. “I have always taken this day seriously as a way to celebrate this wonderful food item that can bring us all together.”

About Kelly Olsen:

Kelly Olsen is a self-made entrepreneur, hotelier, and real estate developer redefining what it means to create meaningful spaces. After becoming a young widow at age 30, Kelly rebuilt her life from the ground up—transforming grief into fuel for innovation and human connection. She is the visionary behind The Shoreline Hotel, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in over 100 years, and Cabana Anna’s, a chef-driven lakefront restaurant named in memory of her 104-year-old grandmother. For more information go to: The Shoreline Hotel

