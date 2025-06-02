Mangrove Property Insurance Successfully Completes Inaugural Catastrophe Reinsurance Program

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Prepared to Withstand Significant Storms During 2025 Hurricane Season

I am very pleased with the success of our inaugural catastrophe reinsurance program, which fulfills our vision of launching Mangrove with a new standard of reinsurance protection and partnership. ” — Stephen Weinstein

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) announced today that it has successfully completed its catastrophe reinsurance program for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Mangrove’s reinsurance program exceeds all regulatory and rating agency requirements, protects Mangrove and its policyholders to the 175-year return period and for events exceeding any in the historical record, and includes all perils coverage as well as subsequent event protection.“I am very pleased with the success of our inaugural catastrophe reinsurance program, which fulfills our vision of launching Mangrove with a new standard of reinsurance protection and partnership,” said Stephen Weinstein, Mangrove’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled the market recognized our all-star team of experienced professionals, our clean balance sheet, our underwriting culture, and our strong risk management capabilities.”“We’re thankful for this record setting level of support we received from global market reinsurers, and grateful for the partnership-oriented approach reflected in our market acceptance,” Weinstein added. “We received very substantial capacity from several of the largest and strongest reinsurers in the world. At the same time, more than 30 individual reinsurers supported our program. As we pursue our vision of market leadership in Florida, the depth and breadth of our initial program, our collaborative ethos, and strategy of being an optimized partner for global reinsurers across market cycles position us well.”Mangrove was represented in these transactions by Gallagher Re, its reinsurance broker of record.Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term P&C solutions tailored to Florida’s unique market. Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

