Improving safety, supporting community: Investing in Hamilton’s roads and community

HAMILTON - The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closures

Wilson Street – from Sanford Avenue to Stirton Street (Ward 3)

Dates : June 9 to late August 2025

: June 9 to late August 2025 Type of work: Curb-to-curb excavation, watermain and sewer installation.

Curb-to-curb excavation, watermain and sewer installation. Impact : Full closure with no local access.

: Full closure with no local access. Reason : This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project

: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project Access : Local access will be temporarily closed. Transit, emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

: Local access will be temporarily closed. Transit, emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: Wilson Street will be converted to two-way traffic at the completion of all works.

Wilson Street will be converted to two-way traffic at the completion of all works. More info: www.hamilton.ca/WilsonShermanImprovements

Garner Road – at Fiddlers Green Road (Ward 12)

Dates: June 11, 2025, for approximately 4 weeks

June 11, 2025, for approximately 4 weeks Type of work: Road reconstruction and traffic flow adjustments.

Road reconstruction and traffic flow adjustments. Impact: Partial closure with detours and directional traffic maintained in specific areas.

Partial closure with detours and directional traffic maintained in specific areas. Reason: This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project.

This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project. Access: Local access will be maintained where possible. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Local access will be maintained where possible. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: Westbound traffic permitted from Southcote Road to Wilson Street. Eastbound traffic permitted from Miller Drive to Southcote Road and Panabaker Drive to Wilson Street. Northbound traffic permitted on Fiddlers Green. Southbound traffic closed for the duration.

Westbound traffic permitted from Southcote Road to Wilson Street. More info: www.hamilton.ca/GarnerRoadImprovements

Dundurn Street – from Jones Street to York Blvd (Ward 1)

Dates: June 9, 2025, for approximately 6 weeks

June 9, 2025, for approximately 6 weeks Type of Work: Road construction.

Road construction. Impact: Full closure with no through traffic.

Full closure with no through traffic. Reason: This work is part of seasonal maintenance and road infrastructure upgrade.

This work is part of seasonal maintenance and road infrastructure upgrade. Access: Local access will be maintained where possible. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Alternate routes are Queen Street North and Locke Street North.

Local access will be maintained where possible. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Alternate routes are Queen Street North and Locke Street North. Details: This work is part of the larger Cannon Street and York Boulevard improvements.

This work is part of the larger Cannon Street and York Boulevard improvements. More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

Hess Street – from Cannon Street West to Barton Street West (Ward 2)

Dates: June 30, 2025, construction to begin

June 30, 2025, construction to begin Type of Work: Concrete works, traffic lighting, line painting and conversion to two-way traffic.

Concrete works, traffic lighting, line painting and conversion to two-way traffic. Impact: Lane closures during working hours and temporary closures overnight for line painting.

Lane closures during working hours and temporary closures overnight for line painting. Reason: This work is part of the City's transportation network conversion project.

This work is part of the City's transportation network conversion project. Access: Local access will be maintained. HSR, emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Local access will be maintained. HSR, emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: This closure is to convert Hess Street into two-way traffic.

This closure is to convert Hess Street into two-way traffic. More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

Queen Street North and Locke Street North – multiple closures (North/South) (Wards 1 & 2)

Dates: Four stages (Thursday morning to Monday morning, weather dependent). Dates will be posted on the website as well as on the electronic warning boards located on site.

Four stages (Thursday morning to Monday morning, weather dependent). Dates will be posted on the website as well as on the electronic warning boards located on site. Type of Work: Road reconfiguration and intersection improvements.

Road reconfiguration and intersection improvements. Impact: Rotating closures with no north/south through access.

Rotating closures with no north/south through access. Reason: This work is part of coordinated intersection upgrades and traffic flow improvements.

This work is part of coordinated intersection upgrades and traffic flow improvements. Access: East/westbound traffic on York will always be maintained. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours.

East/westbound traffic on York will always be maintained. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Details: Stage 1: Queen Street. North closed from York Blvd. to Barton Street West Stage 2: Queen Street. North closed from York Blvd. to Peter Street Stage 3: Locke Street. North closed from York Blvd. to Barton Street West Stage 4: Locke Street. North closed from York Blvd. to Florence Street Note: The order of the work may vary. This work will not overlap with Dundurn Street or Hess Street changes.

More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

Harrison Road – from Hall Road to Kirk Road (Ward 11)

Dates : June 9 to late December 2025

: June 9 to late December 2025 Type of work: Bridge replacement (Bridge 404).

Bridge replacement (Bridge 404). Impact : Full closure with signed detour in place.

: Full closure with signed detour in place. Reason : This work is part of a major bridge replacement project.

: This work is part of a major bridge replacement project. Access : Local access will be maintained. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. The following businesses will only be accessible via Hall Road: Binbrook Conservation Area Wildcreek Farm MiKel’s Lavender Oasis

: Local access will be maintained. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: This closure is to complete the replacement of the bridge.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time, and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.