Ministry review confirms no issues with City’s water quality and safety

HAMILTON, ON – The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has reviewed information from Hamilton Water regarding water quality complaints in Ward 10 on May 20-21, 2025. The Ministry review found no issues with regulatory compliance or public safety. These findings were communicated to the City on June 13, 2025.

The City appreciates the Ministry taking action to review and provide recommendations that will help inform future operational and emergency planning.

The MECP review stems from public complaints raised about misinformation circulated during the ongoing labour disruption between the City and the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA). The City has been working closely with MECP throughout the labour disruption, ensuring full awareness and approval on all labour disruption contingency planning.

Reports of low water pressure and quality in Ward 10

The City received some reports on May 20-21, 2025, from residents in the Stoney Creek area (Ward 10) about low water pressure and discoloured (cloudy or yellow-brown) water. In total, six low pressure complaints and four water quality complaints were reported. It is important to note that in a city with the population the size of Hamilton, these are considered low numbers.

City Staff responded immediately to these reports by flushing local water mains. The cause of the issue was related to planned work that can cause area-wide pressure changes - in this case, low pressure - and temporary discolouration. The issues are not related to the ongoing labour disruption.

“To all residents in Hamilton: please know that your water remains safe and essential services are being delivered,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “I appreciate the Ministry’s review that validates there is no risk to the quality or safety of drinking water, and that the City continues to meet all regulatory requirements.”

Stay up to date on the labour disruption, including what residents need to know and frequently asked questions, on the City's website at www.hamilton.ca/LabourDisruption.