Notice of Study Commencement & Virtual PIC 2 for Twenty Road East and Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway Extensions EA Phases 3 & 4

The Process

The approved North Glanbrook Business Park Transportation Master Plan and Red Hill Business Park South Transportation Master Plan Addendum collectively fulfilled the requirements of Phases 1 and 2 of the Class EA process. This next phase of the study is following the Phase 3 and 4 requirements for a Schedule C project under the Municipal Class EA document (October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011 and 2015).

Public Information Centre (PIC) No. 2

The second PIC will allow the public to review the alternative and preferred designs, and share input with the project team. We invite you to attend the live virtual PIC, which will be available online to receive public input. You will be able to watch a pre-recorded presentation and give us your input via a downloadable comment sheet. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday June 26, 2025 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The last day to submit comments online is on July 27, 2025.

Location: Please register and access the live virtual link on our project website - engage.hamilton.ca/twentyandurhvpextensions

If you have any accessibility requirements to participate in this event please call 905-546-2424 ext. 6412 or email [email protected]. Advance requests are encouraged to enable us to meet your needs adequately.

Stay Connected

If you have any questions or comments about the study or would like to be added to the project mailing list, please contact:

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was issued on June 12 and June 19, 2025.