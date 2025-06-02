Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Honors Nash County Businesses for Workplace Safety Excellence

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recognized outstanding workplace safety achievements by Nash County employers and employees during the N.C. Department of Labor’s annual Safety Awards Banquet, held Tuesday, May 20, at Benvenue Country Club.

The event, co-hosted with the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to preventing injuries and building a culture of safety in the workplace.

In his keynote remarks, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley emphasized the shared responsibility of employers, employees, and the Department in protecting North Carolina’s workforce.

“As Labor Commissioner, my top priority is ensuring North Carolinians go home safe and healthy at the end of every workday,” said Farley. “It’s a privilege to recognize businesses that don’t just talk about safety — they lead by example, day in and day out.”

Farley noted that earning a Safety Award sends a powerful message to both employees and the broader business community: that safety is a core value, not just a compliance measure.

“When you earn this recognition, you're showing your team that you care — and you're helping set the standard for others to follow,” he added.

The awards reflect outstanding on-the-job safety performance during the 2024 calendar year. All recognized employers are based in Rocky Mount or the surrounding region.

To be eligible, businesses must have had no fatalities at the award site during the calendar year.

• Gold Awards are presented to businesses with DART rates (cases involving days away, restricted duty, or job transfer) at least 50% below the industry average.

• Silver Awards are based on days away from work, also with rates at least 50% below the industry average.

These benchmarks demonstrate meaningful, measurable outcomes in workplace safety.

The Rocky Mount event is one of over two dozen safety awards banquets taking place across the state this spring, as the department recognizes more than 2,000 employers statewide for their efforts.

For a full list of award recipients or to learn more about the Safety Awards Program, visit https://www.labor.nc.gov/.

More information on the N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Kiley Willard at kiley.willard@labor.nc.gov.