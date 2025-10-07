North Carolina Ranks #2 in the Nation for Workplace Safety, According to New Study

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) is proud to announce that North Carolina has been ranked #2 in the nation for workplace safety, according to a recent study by WalletHub. This national recognition reflects the collective efforts of employers, employees, and safety professionals across the state.

Under the leadership of Labor Commissioner Luke Farley, NCDOL has prioritized strengthening workplace safety standards and supporting employers in creating safer environments for workers.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our state’s workforce — from business owners to safety officers to employees who prioritize safety every day,” said Commissioner Farley. “We’re proud of this progress, and we know our work is not done. Our goal is not just to be one of the safest states to work — but the safest in the nation.”

The WalletHub study evaluated all 50 states across key safety metrics, including workplace injuries and illnesses, emergency preparedness, and occupational fatality rates. North Carolina’s high ranking demonstrates measurable success in reducing risks and promoting a culture of safety across industries.

NCDOL remains committed to building on this momentum by continuing to support safety programs, provide training resources, and partner with businesses and workers across the state.

To view the full WalletHub report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566

﻿###