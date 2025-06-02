National Youth Development Agency leads the launch of 2025 Youth Month at Hector Pieterson Memorial, 3 Jun

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), launches the 2025 Youth Month at the Hector Pieterson Memorial.

As South Africa prepares to commemorate 2025 Youth Month, the nation finds itself at a critical economic juncture. Amid shifting global trends and persistently high youth unemployment rates, the government is intensifying efforts to equip young individuals with the skills and opportunities necessary for meaningful participation in the economy.

During Youth Month, focus will be placed on key industries that play a vital role in advancing youth empowerment and economic transformation in South Africa. These include Transport, Aerospace and Aviation—sectors positioned to unlock education, skills development and economic opportunities; the Creative Economy, which offers pathways for innovation and self-expression; support for youth-led SMMEs in the Mining Sector through both financial and non-financial interventions; and initiatives aimed at promoting physical and mental health by reducing risky behaviours among young people.

Through robust partnerships across public and private sectors, as well as programmes such as the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention and the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, thousands of young South Africans are gaining access to training, employment, internships, and business opportunities.

The 2025 Youth Month serves as an essential reminder of the significance of investing in the future of our young people, ensuring their inclusion in South Africa's trajectory towards economic growth and renewal.

As we approach 16 June, a date of profound historical importance, we are reminded of the pivotal role played by the youth of 1976, who stood courageously against the injustices of the apartheid regime. Their bravery ignited South Africa's journey towards democracy, and their legacy continues to inspire generations. Youth Month is a time for remembrance, reflection, and a renewed commitment to the empowerment and development of young individuals in South Africa. The 2025 Youth Month will be commemorated under the theme. ‘Skills for the Changing World – Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation.’

The theme reflects a shared national commitment to building a future-ready generation through education, skills training, entrepreneurship, and meaningful economic inclusion. It also coincides with the celebration of 31 Years of Democracy in South Africa, offering an important moment to reflect on the progress made and the work still required to ensure that no young person is left behind.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), in collaboration with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and various partners, will host the official Youth Month Launch to unveil the Programme of Action and kick off a nationwide series of engagements focused on youth development.

We are pleased to extend an invitation to members of the media to attend and cover this important event.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Time: 08:00 AM

Venue: Uncle Tom’s Hall (Hector Pieterson Memorial Site), Soweto, Gauteng

Media enquiries:

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Director: Communications,

Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672 Email: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za



National Youth Development Agency

Ms Buhle Geleba

Cell: 076 885 8206

E-mail: Buhle.Geleba@nyda.gov.za

